Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Mauricio Pochettino speaks about future and is open to joining managerless club in England
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is open to international management and frivolously tells Sky Sports reporter to give his number to OPR. The Argentine coach has been without a job since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and will not be considered by any of the elite clubs in the near future after the poor job he did in France.
BBC
Transfer news: United for Fernandez and eye Zubimendi
Manchester United have been quoted a price of £100m if they want to sign Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, in the January transfer window. (Record via Daily Mail, external) Manchester United are also interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 23, who has a £52m...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 1st December – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 1st December 1906. David’s latest book The Celtic Rising ~ 1965 The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything is very close to selling out on Celtic Star Books with just 24 books remaining. You can order one of the last remaining copies below…
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
BBC
Michael Beale: Rangers appoint former assistant as manager as he leaves QPR
Michael Beale has returned to Rangers as manager - leaving Queens Park Rangers after six months in charge of the English Championship club. The 42-year-old Englishman, who has signed a deal until 2026, replaces the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Londoner Beale had worked as a coach under Steven Gerrard when...
Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Townsend, McGeechan, Telfer & Wright remember Scotland great
Doddie Weir was a legend on and off the pitch, as renowned for his top-class rugby career as his pioneering dedication in tackling motor neurone disease. He was also the life and soul of a party, a fighter, a prankster... and a prawn cocktail aficionado. Oh, and he was too wily to ever incur the infamous wrath of Jim Telfer.
FOX Sports
Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
Yardbarker
West Ham United youngster looks ‘certain to join’ Newcastle United
Newcastle United are looking to secure their second January signing in the form of West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby. The Magpies came close to securing the full-back’s signature in the summer before the deal failed on deadline day. Now, Eddie Howe is aiming to materialise a deal in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
BBC
Gillingham: Priestfield Stadium used as security for investment by Brad Galinson
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is being used as security for an investment into the club by businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. It appears a deal could be drawing closer as a 'Registration of a Charge'...
Yardbarker
Glasgow Derby To Take Place At Celtic Park Before The End Of The Year
Celtic have today confirmed a fixture amendment has been made to the B team’s Lowland League schedule, concerning the Glasgow Derby clash with Rangers B this December. The match will now take place at 2pm on 30 December. However, interestingly, the game will also now be held at Celtic Park.
BBC
Jordan Davies: Wrexham midfielder suffers lengthy injury blow
Wrexham expect to be without midfielder Jordan Davies for up to three months due to a knee injury. Davies suffered medial ligament damage late in the first half of Wrexham's 4-1 win over Farnborough in the FA Cup last Saturday. The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 18 games this...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding
Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
BBC
Chris Wood: Hampshire seamer agrees new one-year white-ball deal
Hampshire seamer Chris Wood has extended his contract to play limited-overs cricket at the club until the end of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old is the club's all-time leading wicket taker in Twenty20 games with 171 since his debut in 2010 and has claimed 382 wickets in all formats. He...
France 24
France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Facing Spurs team-mate Kane a 'brilliant challenge' - Wales' Rodon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Joe Rodon is relishing the "brilliant challenge" of facing Tottenham...
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
BBC
Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign
Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...
