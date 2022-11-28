Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Related
5 Most Underrated Neighborhoods In Los Angeles
Here's your inside scoop on underrated neighborhoods that Angelenos don't want you to know about. Whether you're renting or buying, there's something for you.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
capitalandmain.com
Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?
Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
Eater
A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA
The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash
A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
Eater
One of LA’s Best Burger Spots Smashes Its Way Into Grand Central Market
One of Los Angeles’s best burger-makers is on the move, adding a fourth location in the heart of Downtown at the historic Grand Central Market. For the Win, a pandemic pivot that started in Hollywood at strip mall bistro Papilles and has gone on to become one of the city’s most talked-about smashburger spots, is taking up residence in a familiar stall at the 105-year-old open-sided market very soon.
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
Sacramento Observer
After Restaurant Depot Fires Single Mom L.A. Coalition Accuses Them of Being “Anti Black”
(CBM) – LOS ANGELES – About 200 protesters gathered on Nov. 24 at wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier Restaurant Depot/Jetro in Culver City to demand justice for Passion Schoolfield, a single Black mother who was fired for expressing an opinion about Ye, the rapper also known as Kanye West.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized
Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
NBC Los Angeles
Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit
With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
Comments / 0