Burbank, CA

LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view

A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash

A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash. Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

One of LA’s Best Burger Spots Smashes Its Way Into Grand Central Market

One of Los Angeles’s best burger-makers is on the move, adding a fourth location in the heart of Downtown at the historic Grand Central Market. For the Win, a pandemic pivot that started in Hollywood at strip mall bistro Papilles and has gone on to become one of the city’s most talked-about smashburger spots, is taking up residence in a familiar stall at the 105-year-old open-sided market very soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized

Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
NBC Los Angeles

Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit

With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note

A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA

