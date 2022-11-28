ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. They were driving in the final minutes of the game before ultimately coming up short. A key moment came on a 2nd and 17 with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 15 yards to the Steelers 22-yard line with 50 seconds left on the clock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Follow The Leader: Why Patriots QB Mac Jones Earning Praise?

FOXBORO — As the old saying goes: “Success and failure are two sides of the same coin.”. Such is life for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. As the Patriots prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, Jones will be in the spotlight … not just for his performance on the field, but also for the example he is setting for his teammates by playing through adversity.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Another on Way Back from IR

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

College Football Playoff Expected To Expand To 12 Teams By 2024

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff has cleared one of its final hurdles to a 12-team playoff, and it could happen as early as 2024. The Rose Bowl was one of those hurdles, but according to Thamel the bowl committee has agreed to adjusting its schedule in order to allow for expansion as early as 2024.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win

Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
KANSAS STATE

