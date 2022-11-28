FOXBORO — As the old saying goes: “Success and failure are two sides of the same coin.”. Such is life for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. As the Patriots prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a pivotal divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, Jones will be in the spotlight … not just for his performance on the field, but also for the example he is setting for his teammates by playing through adversity.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO