CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
US News and World Report
FTX Remains Focus of 'Active' Investigation, Bahamas Attorney General Says
(Reuters) - Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX remains the subject of "an active and ongoing investigation" by Bahamian authorities, Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said on Sunday, as he praised the Bahamas' regulatory regime and swiftness with which it responded to the crisis. FTX, which had been among the world's largest...
Gizmodo
Bahamas Attorney General Gets Defensive as FTX Users Wonder About Sam Bankman-Fried
The Attorney General of the Bahamas, L. Ryan Pinder, released a video statement on Sunday night about the investigation into crypto platform FTX, which was based in the Bahamas before it imploded earlier this month, taking billions of dollars with it. And at least one thing is clear: Pinder knows investors in FTX think the government in the Bahamas didn’t do its job.
thecoinrise.com
The Bahamas Has Been Rocked By FTX Collapse
The Wall Street Journal reports that the collapse of FTX has shaken the Bahamas, an island nation that had made cryptocurrency entrepreneurs feel welcome with its “copacetic regulatory touch.” Since tourism and offshore banking contribute so much to the country’s GDP, the Bahamas has been striving to find strategies to enhance its economy.
financemagnates.com
Virtu Financial Sues SEC over Failed FOIA Requests
Virtu Financial Inc (Nasdaq: VIRT) has launched a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees the securities market in the United States. Announced on Tuesday, the lawsuit is based on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It aims to compel the federal regulator to provide information about its rulemaking process and the interaction of 'interested parties' with SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
forkast.news
Sam Bankman-Fried could face decades in jail if convicted of law violations in FTX collapse, lawyers say
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former chief executive officer of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could face more than 20 years in prison depending on the scale of potential legal violations related to the collapse of FTX and if he is convicted, two lawyers told Forkast. Multiple U.S. state agencies, including the...
financemagnates.com
BlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried over Robinhood Stock Collaterals
BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, is taking Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies to court for seizing Robinhood shares (HOOD) pledged to the crypto lending platform as collateral. The lawsuit came only hours after BlockFi filed for bankruptcy proceedings. It filed the lawsuit in the United States...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Bankrupty Protection in the US
On Monday, BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending firm founded in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, United States. The proceeding also includes eight of the firm’s affiliates, BlockFi said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that its Bermuda subsidiary has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Bermuda for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators.
CoinDesk
The Bahamas’ Attorney General Defends Country’s Regulatory Framework Amid FTX ‘Debacle’
During a pre-taped speech, The Bahamas’ Attorney General Ryan Pinder summarized the collapse of FTX and stated that the country’s regulatory regime was sufficient to oversee crypto businesses. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the speech and the latest on The Bahamas’ investigations into FTX.
financemagnates.com
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
decrypt.co
Would-Be Crypto Sleuths Converge on Bahamas to Hunt for SBF
The crypto community takes the search for the disgraced FTX founder into their own hands. Following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Crypto Twitter influencers are converging on the Bahamas in search of former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. The now-bankrupt exchange has been headquartered in the Bahamas since September of...
financemagnates.com
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
financemagnates.com
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
financemagnates.com
Kraken Agrees to Pay $362K Fine for Onboarding Users from Iran
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a violation of sanctions on Iran, agreeing to pay a penalty of $362,159. Announced on Monday, the penalty on the crypto exchange will settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations...
financemagnates.com
CrossTower Taps into Prime Brokerage with New Acquisition, BEQUANT
CrossTower, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange , has agreed to acquire BEQUANT, a prime brokerage and digital asset exchange. Neither of the companies disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Announced on Monday, the closure of the deal will bring more than 600 professional exchange clients, generating a turnover of...
financemagnates.com
FCA Wants to Make Financial Advice in UK Less Expensive
A growing number of citizens have excess cash to invest. However, the high cost of advice prevents access to professional help. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Great Britain's financial market watchdog, has proposed a set of new rules to lower the cost of financial advice for the average UK investor and to make investing more accessible.
financemagnates.com
FCA Fines Julius Baer £18 Million for Business Integrity Failure
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has imposed a fine of over £18 million on Julius Baer International Limited (JBI), the local subsidiary of the Swiss banking giant. The company was accused of “failing to conduct its business with integrity, failing to take reasonable care to organize and control its affairs, and failing to be open and cooperative with the FCA.”
financemagnates.com
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
financemagnates.com
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
financemagnates.com
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
