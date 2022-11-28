ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland State beats Oregon State again, 83-71

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points as Portland State posted a wire-to-wire 83-71 victory over Oregon State in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Portland, Ore.

Mikal Starks recorded 13 points, five assists and three steals and Cameron Parker had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for Portland State (3-4). Hunter Woods added 11 points and eight rebounds, Bobby Harvey also scored 11 points and Keshaun Saunders added 10.

It marked the second time in a nine-day span that the Vikings of the Big Sky beat Oregon State of the Pac-12. Portland State won 79-66 in Corvallis, Ore., on Nov. 19.

The Vikings were 0-16 all-time against the Beavers before this month’s two victories.

Jordan Pope scored a season-high 23 points for Oregon State (3-4), which committed 18 turnovers while losing its fourth consecutive game.

The Vikings shot 46.9 percent from the field and were 9 of 24 from 3-point range. Saterfield made four 3-pointers and Harvey had three.

The Beavers hit 42.9 percent of their shots, including 4 of 16 from behind the arc.

Starks scored seven straight points to give Portland State a quick 14-1 lead.

The advantage reached 18-3 on a basket by Kendall Munson with 14:18 left in the first half before the Beavers rattled off 10 straight points.

Portland State bounced back with an 8-2 run with Saterfield draining back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 26-15 with 9:26 left.

The Vikings led 45-34 at halftime and led by 13 after a basket by Starks with 17:11 remaining in the second.

Pope converted a three-point play to bring Oregon State within 51-43 with 16:14 left before the Vikings went on an 11-2 spurt. Starks capped it with a layup to make it 62-45 with 11:40 to play.

Portland State’s lead reached 20 when Saterfield drained a 3-pointer to make it 72-52 with 9:14 remaining.

The lead was 22 before the Beavers rattled off nine straight points to move within 76-63 with 5:18 left. The closest Oregon State got down the stretch was 11.

–Field Level Media

