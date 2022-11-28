ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing

Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
The Independent

Ischia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island

The Italian island of Ischia is facing a huge rescue operation following a landslide caused by extreme rain and flooding, with 12 people reportedly missing.Italy’s infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had been killed in the incident, which involved 120mm of rainfall - however, this is yet to be confirmed.It's thought damage includes ten collapsed buildings, which has left at least 30 families stranded.“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia", prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDesign for £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city unveiledDeath at Manston migrant facility may have been diphtheria, Home Office says
CBS News

Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that left as many as 12 people missing as it cut a muddy swath through a port town, collapsing buildings and sweeping cars into the sea. Italy's interior minister said no deaths were confirmed, appearing to contradict...
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase.  At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
travelnoire.com

Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney

After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy