Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
Ischia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island
The Italian island of Ischia is facing a huge rescue operation following a landslide caused by extreme rain and flooding, with 12 people reportedly missing.Italy’s infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had been killed in the incident, which involved 120mm of rainfall - however, this is yet to be confirmed.It's thought damage includes ten collapsed buildings, which has left at least 30 families stranded.“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia", prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDesign for £6.8bn turtle-shaped floating city unveiledDeath at Manston migrant facility may have been diphtheria, Home Office says
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that left as many as 12 people missing as it cut a muddy swath through a port town, collapsing buildings and sweeping cars into the sea. Italy's interior minister said no deaths were confirmed, appearing to contradict...
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia
"The majority who died were hit by buildings," said one local official Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase. At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. "The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman,...
Video shows the moment a helicopter rescued a cruise-ship passenger who fell overboard and survived up to 22 hours floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man from the Gulf of Mexico after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship. In a "Thanksgiving miracle," he survived.
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
British expat died in jet ski tragedy on Ghana lake: Father-of-three, 49, 'fell and hit head as he raced over water while family watched form riverbank'
A British expat drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a jet-ski, an inquest heard today. Iwan Gwyn, 49, a married quantity surveyor of Pontllyfni, died on December 30 while relaxing with friends and family in Africa where he had lived, coroner Sarah Riley said. Gwyn was jet-skiing...
A woman dies and 10 people missing after landslide on Italian island of Ischia
A woman has died and 10 people are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia. The island, in the Gulf of Naples, was engulfed by heavy rain overnight, with the landslide hitting the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme early on Saturday morning, flooding homes and sweeping away several cars.
The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image. The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.
Notorious waterfall claims another victim after tourist swinging off a rope vanishes underwater after coming up for a single breath
A popular waterfall in Queensland has been the site of another fatal tragedy after an international student drowned. Abin Philip, 24, was spending his final days in Australia travelling the state's picturesque Sunshine Coast when he visited Gardners Falls on Monday with friends. The international student, who had just finished...
