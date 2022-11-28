ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Day in Bulldog History: November 27th

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KSEE) – On November 27th, 1965, the Fresno State football team played its final game of the regular season at Hawai’i. The Bulldogs were on a two-game winning streak, and they made it three.

They beat the home team, 7-3.

It was the fewest points Fresno State had scored in a win in seven years, since 1958 when the Bulldogs beat Cal State LA, 7-6.

There was no scoring in the first half. In the third quarter, Hawai’i took the lead on a 28-yard field goal that came after a blocked punt. Fresno State would later answer with a 23-yard touchdown from Danny Robinson, who was the Bulldogs’ quarterback from 1965-1967.

Fresno State ended the 1965 season with a 6-4 record.

