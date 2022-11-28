ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Detroit Lions fan in your life

By Lions Wire
 3 days ago
Happy holidays, Lions fans!

We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Despite a last-second loss against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit showed it can compete with one of the best in the league, and Lions Wire is here to give you another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Lions fan in your life.

Whether you’re all aboard the Dan Campbell hype train or just love to reminisce about the days of Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Lions gifts for the holiday season.

Barry Sanders Detroit Lions Mitchell & Ness Legacy Replica Jersey

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Nike Retired Player Game Jersey

D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions Nike RFLCTV Limited Jersey

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Nike 2022 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey

Detroit Lions New Era Grit 39THIRTY Flex Hat

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Nike Game Player Jersey

Detroit Lions Nike Sideline Athletic Stack Performance Pullover Hoodie

Detroit Lions New Era 2022 NFL Crucial Catch 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

Detroit Lions Touch Women's Waffle Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Detroit Lions Starter Thursday Night Gridiron Raglan Half-Zip Hooded Jacket

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Lions Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

