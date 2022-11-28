Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Dorothy A. Mitton
Dorothy A. (Ingalsbe) Mitton, 89, formerly of Veedersburg and Waynetown, passed away in the Fountain Springs Assisted Living in Covington at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1933, at Hope, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lankford Andy and Mildred Marie (Daily) Ingalsbe. She was raised in Mellott and graduated from Richland Township High School. She later lived in Veedersburg and for the past 20 years in Waynetown.
Journal Review
Khan to retire from Lakeside Book Co.
Shaji Khan will retire Dec. 9 after 25 years of service with Lakeside Book Company. Khan began his career in 1997 as an engineer for the Crawfordsville facility. He was promoted to the process manager position at corporate in 2006 and subsequently to the manager engineering and capital projects in 2020. During this time, he remained involved within the Crawfordsville facility.
Journal Review
Mary E. Laube
Mary E. Laube of rural Crawfordsville passed away Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Marion County. She was 68. Mary was a member of the first class to graduate from North Montgomery High School in 1972. She worked at Roselyn Bakery and the Montgomery County Courthouse. She served as a 4-H leader for 25 years and looked forward to the county fair and state fair each year. She was also honored to serve as a judge at the state fair several times. She loved gardening and was a member of Flower Lover’s.
Journal Review
Phil Beckelhymer
Phil Beckelhymer passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Oct. 23, 1951, at Danville, Illinois, to Rosemarie (Ellis) and Joe Junior Beckelhymer. Phil grew up in Fountain County, Indiana, with his mother and step-father, Ramon Sutherlin, after his father’s passing. He was...
Journal Review
Mary Ellen Hutson
Mary Ellen Hutson, 86, of Marshall passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Mary was born Jan. 20, 1936, at Waveland, to Herbert J. and Frances (Bantz) Miller. She was a 1954 graduate of Waveland High School. On Sept. 1, 1957, at Waveland, Mary married Charles William...
Journal Review
Community Christmas Concert planned
COVINGTON — Plans are in place for the Community Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Covington United Methodist Church, 419 Washington St. Funding for the community concert is being provided by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Federation and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Journal Review
Spring Honor Flight applications available
Well, we have been having a variety of weather for the beginning of December. We have had 62 phone calls into the Veterans Service Office. We have had a total of 18 veterans and spouses come into the office for claims. I will not be going to the American Legion...
Journal Review
Let’s wander through our history
Hello and welcome to a new feature called, “Our Town” an occasional column featuring snippets of local history. Sometimes focused on our landscape, sometimes focused on those who came before us and sometimes focused on the things that made up the material culture of our area. To clarify, “Our Town” should be taken to mean that part of Indiana that we call home and not limited to municipal boundaries.
Journal Review
Dinner organizers share gratitude
The volunteers who helped with our 32nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 19 were amazing. The food donations, cooks, servers, cleanup crew and delivery teams were appreciated so much. A special thank you to the Southmont FFA kids, what a huge help. More than 440 meals were served at the...
Journal Review
Richman earns top CountryMark award
CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year. This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry. An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
Journal Review
Wolves survive late Mountie rally
Southmont (4-6) Saylor Woods 2-3 0-0 4, Olivia Gray 1-5 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-7 4-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 7-8 13, DeLorean Mason 5-12 0-3 10, Chloe Jenkins 4-7 2-4 10; Totals 19-40 13-21 52. 3 pt shooting: PH 3-9 (Perkins 2 Simpson); SM 1-6 (Veatch) Rebounding: PH 25...
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 29, 2022
• Breaking and entering in the 1100 block of West Country Club Road — 2:07 p.m. • Vandalism in the 300 block of South Walnut Street — 4:12 p.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. Market St. — 7:04 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 300...
Journal Review
Commissioners close to making Constitution Row repairs
Montgomery C0unty Commissioners took the next step to repair Constitution Row by accepting a bid for street repairs from Milestone Contractors. The bid was in the amount of $131,000. Before commissioners could accept the bid they agreed to sign a memo of understanding with the City of Crawfordsville which will...
Journal Review
Quakers upset No. 25 ranked Little Giants
The good old saying in sports is that anyone can anybody on any given night. On Tuesday Wabash College Men’s Basketball who was recently ranked the No. 25th team in the NCAA Division III Poll hosted 0-4 Earlham College. One might think that the 5-1 Little Giants would handle the Quakers with ease. That wasn’t the case as from the get go the Quakers were the more disciplined, determined, and to put it simply all-around better team. That resulted in Wabash being on the receiving end of a 65-57 loss as Earlham came into Chadwick court and pulled off the upset.
Journal Review
11-29 Roundup: Athenians and Mounties victorious on the mat
The Crawfordsville swim and dive team was back in the pool on Tuesday as the Atheniasns hosted SAC rival Western Boone. CHS ended the meet with a clean sweep of the Stars with boys scoring 117 points and the girls 101. Both CHS teams are 2-0 on the season and...
Journal Review
Lost opportunities cost Mustangs against Oracles
DEL 11 13 9 2 — 34 FC 5 4 6 5 — 20 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Royal 4-14 0-0 8, Pickering 3-7 2-2 9, roth 3-12 1-2 7, Maddy Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 3-9 0-0 6, Sinks 0-2 0-2 0, Abby Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-0 0-0 0; Totals 15-51 3-6 34.
Journal Review
Letter: Solar, wind are a part of the answer
I have been following solar and wind power since the 70’s oil scare. So here is my piece of the argument. Solar farms can be utilized by vegetable farmers and sheep farmers while producing electricity. Sheep do less damage then the lawnmowers throwing rocks. Agrivoltaics is a company developing uses for large and small solar fields other than just electric production.
Journal Review
Letter: Help those who cannot help themselves
My name is Trevor McKinney, and I am a junior at Wabash College studying philosophy and political science. I was recently given a project to help raise awareness for an issue that I am passionate about, and I thought who better to tell than my own community?. As a man...
