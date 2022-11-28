ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

MyNorthwest.com

More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit

Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
publichealthinsider.com

Snow and slippery roads ahead: Plan if you have medical needs

Snow is a real possibility in the next few days, so now is the time to get ready for whatever happens. Even small amounts of snow can wreak havoc on our ability to get around and that can have implications for your health, especially if you have medical conditions that require regular healthcare services and supplies.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Snow continues to hit the North Sound

Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
LYNNWOOD, WA

