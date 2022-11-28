Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Cleanup underway after high winds, heavy snow down trees in the North Sound
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The communities of Lynnwood and Edmonds spent the day Wednesday cleaning up heavy snow, downed trees and limbs after a winter storm hit the night before. Jeff Harris spent the morning cleaning up after large branches came down in his driveway and into the street overnight. "Some...
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
q13fox.com
Winter weather slams Western Washington
Our winter weather continues Wednesday morning. Good Day Seattle has Team Coverage on road conditions, power outages and what's ahead.
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday. Puget Sound...
MyNorthwest.com
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
q13fox.com
Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: More lowland snow a possibility - here's when, where to expect it
SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow and powerful winds whipped through parts of Western Washington. While the worst of the weather is done with this particular system, we're not out of the woods just yet. There are a few more opportunities of lowland snow ahead.
q13fox.com
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
seattlerefined.com
Pedal into PNW fun at Vance Creek Railriders
Washington state has a rich railroad history. At Vance Creek Railriders, folks can take a scenic trip down the tracks. But there aren't any engines involved. It's all pedal power. "It's a great family experience. We can take young and old. Families are just perfect for this. We get a...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
q13fox.com
Families can expect to pay more for real Christmas trees this holiday season
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Your annual Christmas tree is looking more expensive this holiday season, which may cause some families to have to weigh getting an artificial tree this year. Christmas tree growers have been challenged by extreme heat events in the summer as well. According to Stocker Farms, last year’s...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
25 Pictures Of Washington State’s Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern
25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern. I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen. The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this...
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
publichealthinsider.com
Snow and slippery roads ahead: Plan if you have medical needs
Snow is a real possibility in the next few days, so now is the time to get ready for whatever happens. Even small amounts of snow can wreak havoc on our ability to get around and that can have implications for your health, especially if you have medical conditions that require regular healthcare services and supplies.
q13fox.com
Snow continues to hit the North Sound
Heavy snow is still falling in areas like Lynnwood and Everett, and Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get about 2 feet of snow. FOX 13 has team coverage in several areas seeing accumulation.
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines 'thins' its flights ahead of wintry conditions; dozens of SEA flights delayed, canceled
SEATAC, Wash. - Several Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed due to wintry conditions in Western Washington. Officials with the company said its flight operations will be impacted on Tuesday and throughout the week. "To get ahead of wintry conditions and to keep our operations running as smoothly...
Comments / 0