Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Binance re-enters Japan with acquisition of regulated Sakura Exchange BitCoin
Binance returned to the Japanese market with the acquisition of regulated crypto exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), according to a blog post on Wednesday. Binance purchased 100% of shares in Sakura, without disclosing the exact value and terms of acquisition. SEBC is regulated by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA).
forkast.news
Grayscale holdings questioned amid crypto investment giant’s silence
Sunlight is the best disinfectant. So said U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1913 in a magazine article arguing for financial disclosures and transparency. Just shy of 109 years later, his words ring as true as they did back then, and the correlated truth — that darkness, opacity and obfuscation offer a fertile environment for unethical conduct — still has just as much resonance.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether leads gains across most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether strengthened in Asian trading on Wednesday afternoon, with Ether the biggest gainer among top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies that also generally increased. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.68% in 24 hours to US$16,901 at 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to CoinMarketCap. Ether increased 5.22% to US$1,271. Ethereum’s monthly...
forkast.news
Philippine Blockchain Week: Blockchain adoption struggles in the Philippines as businesses ‘invest to survive’
Blockchain adoption in the Philippines is struggling because businesses are focused on survival, according to Dr. Donald Lim, lead convenor at Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) in Manila. Fast facts. “3% of all businesses [in the Philippines] are large companies and 97% are small-to-medium enterprises. So for them, their concern is...
forkast.news
It’s time for more institutions to adopt blockchain and crypto: Opinion
As the digital asset space is transforming from a niche market into an alternative investment class with participation from a wide range of players, headline-grabbing failures such as FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, and now BlockFi have negatively affected public perception of the industry, highlighting the need for safe and regulated solutions.
The Right Way to Start A European Cannabis Business
As the cannabis wave envelopes Europe, so too are entrepreneurs rushing to capitalize on the next biggest market in the world. The European Union industry is tiny right now, with 35 licensed EU producers and 100+ distributors, mainly in Germany. Simultaneously, the United States has over 30,000+ license sets across 50 states, so there is a long way to go before Europe reaches its potential as the second-largest cannabis market. The EU needs entrepreneurs to build the infrastructure necessary to support future market demand. But as intelligent as you are and as effective a businessperson as you think you are, there are a few big mistakes you can avoid in starting your cannabis business in the EU. Cultivators, manufacturers and even, to some extent, distributors all have different yet significant hurdles they must consider.
forkast.news
Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank expands to Hong Kong
Swiss crypto bank SEBA Bank announced on Wednesday the opening of its Hong Kong office to serve global institutional clients as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion. SEBA’s Hong Kong office will provide consultancy services and market research, as well as engaging strategic partners for its head office in Zug, Switzerland, the Swiss-licensed crypto bank said in a press release shared with Forkast.
forkast.news
Digital Currency Group receives offers to buy CoinDesk: report
CoinDesk, an online cryptocurrency news site, has attracted potential buyers to take over the media outlet from Digital Currency Group amid market turmoil, Semafor reported on Wednesday Asia time, citing sources familiar with the matter. Fast facts. Semafor, which launched in October with investments including from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried,...
forkast.news
FTX’s LedgerX prepping US$175 mln for bankrupt parent firm
LedgerX, a subsidiary of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is reportedly preparing US$175 million for its parent company’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg on Wednesday. Fast facts. LedgerX’s offer reportedly comes from a US$250 million fund that was intended to finance regulatory approval procedures to offer...
forkast.news
S. Korea’s Wemade files injunction against country’s top 4 crypto exchanges
South Korea’s leading blockchain game developer Wemade Co., Ltd. has recently filed injunctions against four local cryptocurrency exchanges that have announced their delisting of Wemade’s WEMIX token, local media outlets reported Wednesday. By filing the injunction, Wemade looks to invalidate the delisting of WEMIX in South Korea’s four...
forkast.news
Indonesia central bank releases whitepaper on digital rupiah, to develop wholesale CBDC first
Indonesia’s central bank has released a whitepaper detailing plans for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), as the country looks to “advance digital transformation.”. Fast facts. Bank Indonesia, the central bank, said in the whitepaper released on Wednesday that Project Garuda, the national initiative to develop a digital...
forkast.news
ECB’s Christine Lagarde: Further crypto regulation ‘absolute necessity’ following FTX collapse
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said that regulating cryptocurrency in the European Union (EU) is an “absolute necessity” following the collapse of Bahamas-based exchange FTX.com at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament on Monday. Fast facts. Legarde said the...
forkast.news
India to roll out retail CBDC on Dec. 1
India will launch its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot on Thursday, Dec. 1, with plans to gradually expand trials, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The central bank said 13 cities will take part in the retail digital rupee pilot, starting with Mumbai,...
forkast.news
Philippines’ Blockchain Future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 30, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. As the first ever Philippine Blockchain Week opened, there is huge optimism about the future for Web3 in the country, and while the hype for Axie Infinity and NFTs have moved on, crypto adoption in the country is still on the rise according to Chainalysis.
forkast.news
U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will lay off about 200 staff
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in the U.S. District of New Jersey, the company announced early Tuesday morning in Asia time. Fast facts. With the filing, BlockFi says it will focus on recovering obligations it is owed by its...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
forkast.news
Will the future metaverse amplify the good—or the evils—of the real world?
The last month has seen a seismic shift in the fortunes of some of the most powerful tech companies in the world. The chaos following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has resulted in advertisers fleeing the platform and trolls running riot. Meta’s cull of over 11,000 staff after a collapse in revenue speaks of overinvestment and miscalculations. The architects of Web 2.0 are now scrambling to understand what’s gone wrong in a system that they themselves helped shape.
forkast.news
S. Korea releases ethical guidelines for the metaverse
South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT released a guideline of core ethical principles for metaverse application participants, which includes users and developers, at a ministerial meeting on Monday. Fast facts. The science ministry said its metaverse guidelines are based on three core values — sincere identity, safe experience...
forkast.news
China activists use NFTs, decentralized technology to counter censorship
Chinese activists are using NFTs and decentralized technology to document and preserve details of protests over Beijing’s zero-Covid lockdown rules that erupted in several cities and universities over the past week and morphed into criticism of communist party rule and leader Xi Jinping. Protesters are posting articles and images...
forkast.news
Kraken pays over US$360K to US Treasury to settle Iran sanctions allegations
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay over US$362,000 to settle claims that it violated sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday. Fast facts. Kraken violated U.S. sanctions by allowing Iranian users to conduct transactions worth more than US$1.68 million between October 2015 and June 2019,...
Comments / 0