Daily Orange

Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they’re inclusive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday

The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it. As the year comes to a close and we take stock of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Students rally outside HBC in rain and wind in support of ongoing protests in Iran

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Pushed onto the patio of Huntington Beard Crouse Hall by wind and rain, around 20 people holding signs which read “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM,” rallied in support of protests in Iran against the country’s “morality police” on Wednesday.
localsyr.com

Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
Daily Orange

SA presents bill aiming to increase student voter engagement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s Student Association is considering a new initiative that motivates students to register to vote. President David Bruen and Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton presented a new initiative, which would place a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence

UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
UTICA, NY
Daily Orange

Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses

I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

3-day Art Market offers students opportunity to sell original work

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Unconventional jewelry and humorous tote bags filled the Shaffer Art Building, along with an extensive display of colorful bowls, animal-faced cups and dynamic prints. But for Janice Sheridan, a graduate pottery student, the most important part of the Art Market was the students.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY

