Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four "funding tiers" dictate how much money the over 300...
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they're inclusive.
Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday
The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it. As the year comes to a close and we take stock of...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Students rally outside HBC in rain and wind in support of ongoing protests in Iran
Pushed onto the patio of Huntington Beard Crouse Hall by wind and rain, around 20 people holding signs which read "WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM," rallied in support of protests in Iran against the country's "morality police" on Wednesday.
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
SA presents bill aiming to increase student voter engagement
Syracuse University's Student Association is considering a new initiative that motivates students to register to vote. President David Bruen and Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton presented a new initiative, which would place a...
Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence
UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Oneida Sheriff’s ask for kids to stop posting “joke”- like materials on social media
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat. At that […]
3-day Art Market offers students opportunity to sell original work
Unconventional jewelry and humorous tote bags filled the Shaffer Art Building, along with an extensive display of colorful bowls, animal-faced cups and dynamic prints. But for Janice Sheridan, a graduate pottery student, the most important part of the Art Market was the students.
Three industries in Syracuse added over 1,000 jobs in last year: See which ones
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse industries added at least 1,000 jobs in the 12 months between October 2021 and October 2022 and a fourth got close. The region’s leisure and hospitality sector, which includes jobs at places like hotels and restaurants, added 3,200 jobs in that period, the most of any industry in the area, according to October statistics from the state Labor Department. November numbers aren’t available yet.
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Cortland woman arrested for DSS fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Amy Santos, 34 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
