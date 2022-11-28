FBI Posts List Of 203 Native Americans Verified As Missing Or Murdered Throughout New Mexico And The Navajo Nation

Read full article on original website
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
With district lines redrawn, state senator, mayor pro tempore can finally tie the knot
You might say New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules and Las Cruces Mayor Pro Tempore Kasandra Gandara were drawn together. Soules and Gandara have been engaged for almost six years, but were waiting for the New Mexico Legislature to redrawn state Senate districts so they would be living in the same district and could get married without either one having to move house.
Restaurant industry looks to New Mexico lawmakers for revitalization fund
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant industry is looking to the state for help recovering from the pandemic, asking for a local version of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. From still making up for lost business during shutdowns, to now facing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and inflation, restaurants say they need help getting back on their […]
AmeriCorps continues ramp project in Las Cruces
A team of AmeriCorps members is helping build ramps for elderly and/or disabled individuals in Las Cruces, AmeriCorps said in a news release. The group of nine young adults arrived Nov. 6 and will continue the project through Dec. 17. The team, part of AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC)...
Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers. At number 36 […]
US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed there came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?
Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces $20 Million In Awards For Housing Stability
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Monday announced more than $20 million in awards to 41 organizations throughout New Mexico. These awards will help provide housing stability services for at-risk communities and to help renters navigate housing obstacles...
State asks for public input about Fenton Lake
The state is conducting a survey for a New Mexico lake.
Mold, Untested Marijuana Prompts Recall of Over 200 Harvests From Chronic Therapy
Colorado regulators are recalling over 200 different harvest batches of marijuana from Chronic Therapy, a dispensary and growing operation with stores in Cortez and Wheat Ridge. In a health advisory issued November 23, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division warns consumers of a September harvest batch of marijuana from Chronic Therapy...
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
