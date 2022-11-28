ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAINT LOUIS 80, TENNESSEE STATE 63

Percentages: FG .356, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Fitzgerald 2-3, Griffin 2-6, Boyd 2-7, Clay 2-9, Kueth 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kueth 3, Boyd, Griffin, Makuoi). Turnovers: 9 (Clay 3, Boyd 2, Fitzgerald 2, Brown, Griffin). Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Boyd,...
NASHVILLE, TN
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79

Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
UMBC 109, COPPIN STATE 82

Percentages: FG .463, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sutton 4-6, Sessoms 2-5, Battle 1-2, Rojas 1-2, Hood 1-3, Titus 0-1, Winston 0-1, Gross 0-2, Tarke 0-2, Blue 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Titus 2, Steers). Turnovers: 16 (Sessoms 6, Tarke 3, Steers 2, Winston...
BALTIMORE, MD
FORDHAM 72, MAINE 67

Percentages: FG .455, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Juozapaitis 3-5, Turgut 2-4, Filipovity 1-2, Nenadic 1-2, Wright-McLeish 1-3, Clayton 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filipovity). Turnovers: 15 (Tynes 5, Clayton 4, Filipovity 3, Turgut 2, Juozapaitis). Steals: 8 (Tynes 3,...
ORONO, ME
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52

Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
EAST LANSING, MI
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
COLUMBIA, SC
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 89, TEXAS A&M-CC 82

Percentages: FG .469, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (R.Williams 3-5, Fryer 1-5, Tennyson 1-7, J.Jackson 0-1, Mushila 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (J.Jackson 4, Fryer 2, Keys 2, Murdix 2, R.Williams, Tennyson). Steals: 9 (Mushila 4, J.Jackson 2, R.Williams 2, Murdix). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
WILMINGTON, NC
RIDER 88, MONMOUTH 62

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .351, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Ruth 2-4, Holmstrom 2-5, Ball 1-1, Collins 1-5, Allen 0-1, Vuga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Foster). Turnovers: 12 (Ruth 3, Allen 2, Collins 2, Vuga 2, Doyle, Foster, Sandhu). Steals: 7 (Ruth 3,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
FLORENCE, AL
SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Denver 120, Houston 100

Percentages: FG .420, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (K.Porter Jr. 5-7, Smith Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-4, Nix 1-5, Ja.Green 1-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Garuba 0-2, Sengun 0-2, E.Gordon 0-3, Eason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Fernando 2, Garuba 2, Eason, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 14...
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Wednesday's Scores

Pleasant Grove vs. Midfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

