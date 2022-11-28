Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Related
Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory goes in portal, lands Pac-12 offer
Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, it was announced on Monday. And he's already landed his first Power 5 offer, when Utah offered him on Monday. He's also heard from Arizona State, Boise State, Montana and Montana State just on Monday alone. "More schools are...
Oregon investigating after player punches Oregon State fan from behind following major upset
Oregon University is looking into an incident following Saturday's shocking loss to Oregon State which appeared to show linebacker DJ Johnson on video punching a fan from behind.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT LOUIS 80, TENNESSEE STATE 63
Percentages: FG .356, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Fitzgerald 2-3, Griffin 2-6, Boyd 2-7, Clay 2-9, Kueth 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kueth 3, Boyd, Griffin, Makuoi). Turnovers: 9 (Clay 3, Boyd 2, Fitzgerald 2, Brown, Griffin). Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Boyd,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UMBC 109, COPPIN STATE 82
Percentages: FG .463, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Sutton 4-6, Sessoms 2-5, Battle 1-2, Rojas 1-2, Hood 1-3, Titus 0-1, Winston 0-1, Gross 0-2, Tarke 0-2, Blue 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Titus 2, Steers). Turnovers: 16 (Sessoms 6, Tarke 3, Steers 2, Winston...
Chimezie Metu on an emotional victory over former teammates as the Kings top the Pacers 137-114
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings big-man Chimezie Metu discusses Wednesday’s 137-114 pummeling of the Pacers to snap a three-game skid, the impact he had in the game, spoiling the return of former teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton who were back in Sacramento with Indiana and getting the win for Domantas Sabonis against his former […]
Porterville Recorder
FORDHAM 72, MAINE 67
Percentages: FG .455, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Juozapaitis 3-5, Turgut 2-4, Filipovity 1-2, Nenadic 1-2, Wright-McLeish 1-3, Clayton 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filipovity). Turnovers: 15 (Tynes 5, Clayton 4, Filipovity 3, Turgut 2, Juozapaitis). Steals: 8 (Tynes 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
Porterville Recorder
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 89, TEXAS A&M-CC 82
Percentages: FG .469, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (R.Williams 3-5, Fryer 1-5, Tennyson 1-7, J.Jackson 0-1, Mushila 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (J.Jackson 4, Fryer 2, Keys 2, Murdix 2, R.Williams, Tennyson). Steals: 9 (Mushila 4, J.Jackson 2, R.Williams 2, Murdix). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
Porterville Recorder
RIDER 88, MONMOUTH 62
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .351, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Ruth 2-4, Holmstrom 2-5, Ball 1-1, Collins 1-5, Allen 0-1, Vuga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Foster). Turnovers: 12 (Ruth 3, Allen 2, Collins 2, Vuga 2, Doyle, Foster, Sandhu). Steals: 7 (Ruth 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Houston 100
Percentages: FG .420, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (K.Porter Jr. 5-7, Smith Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-4, Nix 1-5, Ja.Green 1-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Garuba 0-2, Sengun 0-2, E.Gordon 0-3, Eason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Fernando 2, Garuba 2, Eason, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 14...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Pleasant Grove vs. Midfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65
Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Comments / 0