Portland, OR

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
NASHVILLE, TN
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79

Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70

CENT. ARKANSAS (4-4) Cooper 4-9 3-4 13, Hunter 4-15 0-0 11, Kirsipuu 3-8 0-0 9, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 2, Kayouloud 8-13 2-2 21, Cato 1-2 3-4 6, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Bounds 1-1 1-3 3, Daughtery 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-13 70.
CHICAGO, IL
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4) Bosmans-Verdonk 1-6 1-4 3, H.Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson 4-17 2-3 11, Carter 4-8 2-2 13, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-2 0-0 3, Sparkman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 5-9 55.
COLUMBIA, SC
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
FLORENCE, AL
No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 North Carolina 65

NORTH CAROLINA (5-3) Black 0-2 0-0 0, Nance 4-11 6-8 15, Bacot 4-10 4-6 12, Davis 4-11 2-2 11, Love 5-16 1-2 13, Dunn 2-6 0-0 5, P.Johnson 0-2 6-7 6, Trimble 1-1 1-2 3, Nickel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 20-27 65. INDIANA (7-0) Jackson-Davis 9-16 3-6 21, Kopp...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
No. 4 Ohio St. 96, No. 18 Louisville 77

OHIO ST. (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.6, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Mikesell 4-8, Sheldon 2-3, Greene 2-3, Mikulasikova 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Sheldon 2, Thierry 1) Turnovers: 20 (Mikulasikova 4, Sheldon 4, Mikesell 3, Harris 3, McMahon 2, Thierry 2, Greene 2) Steals: 13 (Greene 4, Sheldon 3, Thierry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
COLORADO STATE 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 71

Percentages: FG .435, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Anderson 4-9, Leaupepe 2-7, Stephens 1-2, Shelton 1-3, Ahrens 1-6, Merkviladze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Issanza, Lewis, Merkviladze). Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe, Merkviladze, Shelton). Steals: 3 (Ahrens, Issanza, Lewis). Technical Fouls: None.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minnesota 109, Memphis 101

MEMPHIS (101) Brooks 4-14 4-7 12, Jackson Jr. 5-10 5-6 16, Adams 3-8 2-2 8, Konchar 3-7 0-0 7, Morant 8-20 6-11 24, Clarke 2-5 0-2 4, Roddy 5-8 0-0 13, Aldama 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 5-10 1-2 13. Totals 37-87 18-30 101. MINNESOTA (109) Anderson 3-11 2-2 10, Edwards...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wake Forest 63, Minnesota 59

WAKE FOREST (5-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.105, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Spear 4-10, Summiel 1-3, Williams 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Conley 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Summiel 4, Andrews 1) Turnovers: 18 (Williams 5, Hinds 3, Summiel 3, Harrison 3, Spear 2, Scruggs 2) Steals: 9 (Hinds 2, Harrison 2, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Denver 120, Houston 100

HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
DENVER, CO
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
BOSTON, MA
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
Wednesday's Scores

North Phoenix Preparatory 32, Phoenix School-Deaf 18. Williams Field def. Scottsdale Notre Dame, forfeit. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHOENIX, AZ

