NC recognized as one of the best for income-tax reduction
North Carolinians will have reason to celebrate on January 1, 2023 as they see more money in their paychecks. North Carolinians are just weeks away from receiving more money in their paychecks, as a new income-tax reduction is set to go in effect. The action taken by state legislators last year in the 2021-22 state budget is being recognized nationally by Forbes. The magazine lists the Tar Heel state among the top five for income tax reductions for 2023. Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, and Mississippi round out the top five.
North Carolina ranks 10th in nation for positive tax climate
North Carolina places 10th in the nation for its tax environment, according to new rankings from the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation. The Tar Heel State’s 2.5% corporate income tax helped the state achieve its better score, coming in fifth best nationally. North Carolina placed 17th for the individual income tax rate, 20th for the sales tax rate, 13th for the property tax rate, and 10th for the unemployment insurance tax rate.
State board certifies 2022 election results
The State Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously certified the results of the 2022 general election in North Carolina. The certification means that the board members are confident that the votes cast on Nov. 8 have been counted and tabulated correctly. The final canvass report from the state board shows...
NC had 5th highest charter school enrollment in nation during pandemic
A new report ranks North Carolina fifth in the nation for number of new charter school enrollments during the pandemic. The ranking is another feather in the cap for the Tar Heel State when it comes to the growth of school choice in recent years. The report, produced by the...
N.C. deputy superintendent to head Mississippi public schools
Robert Taylor, North Carolina’s deputy superintendent of public instruction, was recently selected as the new state superintendent of Mississippi’s public school system. Taylor, a Democrat, was hired by current N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, in 2021 for the leadership team of North Carolina’s public schools. Taylor...
