North Carolinians will have reason to celebrate on January 1, 2023 as they see more money in their paychecks. North Carolinians are just weeks away from receiving more money in their paychecks, as a new income-tax reduction is set to go in effect. The action taken by state legislators last year in the 2021-22 state budget is being recognized nationally by Forbes. The magazine lists the Tar Heel state among the top five for income tax reductions for 2023. Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, and Mississippi round out the top five.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO