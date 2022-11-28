Read full article on original website
Penn State quarterback Veilleux hitting portal
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday. Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. In two season in Happy Valley, […]
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Joey Porter Jr. and 9 other Penn State defenders named to All-Big Ten teams
Porter Jr. was the only first teamer from the Nittany Lions.
Onward State
Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist
Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after finishing the season 10-2?
The Nittany Lions are projected to go to a major bowl game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett cracks single digit ranking in latest poll release
One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday. Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release. Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight...
Penn State wants its 2 law schools ‘back together.’ Now it has to decide what that means
Penn State believes it has two good law schools. It would like to have one excellent one. With that vision in mind, President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday announced her intention to unify the two existing fully accredited Penn State law schools into one entity, and the creation of a task force aimed at recommending that best way for that to happen.
nittanysportsnow.com
Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job
PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
d9and10sports.com
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
Penn State president recommends university’s 2 independent law schools ‘reunite’ as 1
Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park operated as one school between 2006-2014, but became separately accredited institutions after that.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Trinity looks to take down a titan in PIAA Class 2A semifinals
YORK, Pa. — Trinity continued its magical postseason run last weekend with a 35-17 come-from-behind victory over Executive Education Charter in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. But the Shamrocks might need more than magic to defeat their next opponent in the semifinals. They face one of the most dominant...
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
Plan out your December with this guide to Centre County holiday events
Santa will be busy over the next few weeks.
PSU student caught trespassing in dorm during Fall Break, police report
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many students look forward to Fall Break and getting away from school for a little, but one who stayed on campus without notifying the university was charged by police. When Junwei Zou, 20, was still at the college during the break, he also reportedly stole a TV worth almost $800 from […]
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
Altoona precinct audit could result in recount
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
