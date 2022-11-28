ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Penn State quarterback Veilleux hitting portal

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday. Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining. In two season in Happy Valley, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your ‘Farewell To Beaver Stadium’ Playlist

Penn State football closed out its 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The victory brought home the Land-Grant Trophy and secured Penn State’s first 10-win season since 2019. While the Nittany Lions set their sights on a bowl game, fans are mourning the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job

PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona precinct audit could result in recount

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
ALTOONA, PA
