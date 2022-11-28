Read full article on original website
Related
Mollie King ‘heartbroken’ by father’s death from brain tumour: ‘Heartbroken beyond words’
Mollie King has revealed that her father died just days after she gave birth to her baby daughter last week.The Saturdays singer shared the sad news in an Instagram post, adding that her father “held on a few extra days” to meet the family’s new arrival.King, 35, and her partner, cricketer Stuart Broad, recently welcomed their first child, named Annabella. They announced her birth on Thursday (24 November) with two snaps of them taking turns to hold and kiss her.But in her latest post on Wednesday night (30 November), the Living For The Weekend singer confirmed her father Stephen King...
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0