No Neymar, no problem with Brazil’s ‘gift’ primed to ‘steal’ the show

It has become the most famous Brazilian ankle of all. Neymar posted a picture of it on Instagram, ballooned to far more than its normal size, enough to send a nation of over 200 million people into panic mode. Battered by Serbia, as he was fouled nine times, Neymar’s ankle took the added strain of a further 11 minutes on the pitch before he informed manager Tite he was hurt.

Now he is out, Tite was swift to rebuff suggestions his tournament is over. Citing the two players who are sidelined after Brazil’s opening win , he said: “I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing [again in] the World Cup . That is my opinion. Medically and clinically I am not in the position to speak about those things but I also have medical reports on my side.”

If it was designed to be soothing, given the prospect of histrionics in his homeland, Brazilians could be forgiven for feeling anxious. They have seemed to have an acute form of Neymar dependencia. He will not face Switzerland on Monday and the last time he was ruled out of a World Cup game, Brazil promptly suffered the most infamous, most ignominious result in their history, the 7-1 thrashing by Germany .

Yet the front four in that 2014 semi-final consisted of Fred, Bernard, Oscar and Hulk; an over-reliance on Neymar in attack was exacerbated by the wretchedness of alternatives. Now Richarlison has begun the tournament with a brace, including an acrobatic contender for goal of the tournament. Vinicius Jr was the scorer of the Champions League final winner . Raphinha is a Barcelona player who has made an instant impression for the Selecao. The gulf between the best and the rest is smaller.

There is a difference, too, in the back-ups. It may be hard to imagine Brazil winning the World Cup without Neymar: in retrospect, however, it was impossible to do so in 2014. Tite’s bench against Switzerland featured Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, one of the most expensive footballers in history, in Antony, Brazil’s No 9 in the last World Cup, in Gabriel Jesus, and a winger with the dynamism to suggest he is a rising star, in Gabriel Martinelli. They were suitably blessed with strength in depth that Roberto Firmino did not even make the squad. If the likeliest scenario of all is that Lucas Paqueta, who started deeper in midfield in the opener, is shifted forward into his preferred role, Tite has alternatives.

“Other players are coming up with the new generation and it is impressive how serene they can be, maybe they will have an opportunity for a feint or dribble, They have that creativity,” Tite said.

His assistant Cesar Sampaio, a World Cup finalist in 1998, underlined that. “Brazil relies on all its major talents and Neymar is an extraordinary talent obviously but we are also relying on the physical ability of all our other players as well,” he said. “The players we have are really a gift to football.”

Cesar Sampaio looked for a cinematic image. “Neymar has the leading role within the team but often as we see with the movies, someone who is not the protagonist will steal the scene,” he said.

Tite’s argument is that is not just a matter of individuals; even if they can sprinkle magic, Brazil first need to give themselves a platform to play. “What I believe about major talents, those players are the ones who do everything well in 90 minutes and in one, two, three opportunities they make a difference,” he said. “Creativity is not a constant.”

Goals have almost been a constant for Neymar, though: his tally of 75 in 122 internationals puts him two behind Pele’s tally. With six already in World Cups, he was on course to break the Brazil record this tournament. Until, sending the most successful footballing nation of all into paroxysms of worry, he was sidelined.

Accusations of selfishness and narcissism have long dogged Neymar, but his initial dejection was understandable. “Right after the fixture he was sad and I think that is normal because he dreamt so much about it,” said defender Marquinhos. “He is going through his therapy 24 hours a day and it shows how much he wants to be ready.”

The reality is that he may not need to be for a while: with three points in the bag already, Brazil are on course to win Group G. Their first knockout game could be on 5 December. If Neymar’s participation in his two previous World Cups has ended in the quarter-finals, it may be no problem for Brazil if this one resumes in the last eight.

But until then, as Brazil lack their leading man, there is the chance for one of the supporting cast to steal the scene.