ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

No Neymar, no problem with Brazil’s ‘gift’ primed to ‘steal’ the show

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAfRU_0jPWz8dH00

It has become the most famous Brazilian ankle of all. Neymar posted a picture of it on Instagram, ballooned to far more than its normal size, enough to send a nation of over 200 million people into panic mode. Battered by Serbia, as he was fouled nine times, Neymar’s ankle took the added strain of a further 11 minutes on the pitch before he informed manager Tite he was hurt.

Now he is out, Tite was swift to rebuff suggestions his tournament is over. Citing the two players who are sidelined after Brazil’s opening win , he said: “I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing [again in] the World Cup . That is my opinion. Medically and clinically I am not in the position to speak about those things but I also have medical reports on my side.”

If it was designed to be soothing, given the prospect of histrionics in his homeland, Brazilians could be forgiven for feeling anxious. They have seemed to have an acute form of Neymar dependencia. He will not face Switzerland on Monday and the last time he was ruled out of a World Cup game, Brazil promptly suffered the most infamous, most ignominious result in their history, the 7-1 thrashing by Germany .

Yet the front four in that 2014 semi-final consisted of Fred, Bernard, Oscar and Hulk; an over-reliance on Neymar in attack was exacerbated by the wretchedness of alternatives. Now Richarlison has begun the tournament with a brace, including an acrobatic contender for goal of the tournament. Vinicius Jr was the scorer of the Champions League final winner . Raphinha is a Barcelona player who has made an instant impression for the Selecao. The gulf between the best and the rest is smaller.

There is a difference, too, in the back-ups. It may be hard to imagine Brazil winning the World Cup without Neymar: in retrospect, however, it was impossible to do so in 2014. Tite’s bench against Switzerland featured Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, one of the most expensive footballers in history, in Antony, Brazil’s No 9 in the last World Cup, in Gabriel Jesus, and a winger with the dynamism to suggest he is a rising star, in Gabriel Martinelli. They were suitably blessed with strength in depth that Roberto Firmino did not even make the squad. If the likeliest scenario of all is that Lucas Paqueta, who started deeper in midfield in the opener, is shifted forward into his preferred role, Tite has alternatives.

“Other players are coming up with the new generation and it is impressive how serene they can be, maybe they will have an opportunity for a feint or dribble, They have that creativity,” Tite said.

His assistant Cesar Sampaio, a World Cup finalist in 1998, underlined that. “Brazil relies on all its major talents and Neymar is an extraordinary talent obviously but we are also relying on the physical ability of all our other players as well,” he said. “The players we have are really a gift to football.”

Cesar Sampaio looked for a cinematic image. “Neymar has the leading role within the team but often as we see with the movies, someone who is not the protagonist will steal the scene,” he said.

Tite’s argument is that is not just a matter of individuals; even if they can sprinkle magic, Brazil first need to give themselves a platform to play. “What I believe about major talents, those players are the ones who do everything well in 90 minutes and in one, two, three opportunities they make a difference,” he said. “Creativity is not a constant.”

Goals have almost been a constant for Neymar, though: his tally of 75 in 122 internationals puts him two behind Pele’s tally. With six already in World Cups, he was on course to break the Brazil record this tournament. Until, sending the most successful footballing nation of all into paroxysms of worry, he was sidelined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofGq3_0jPWz8dH00

Accusations of selfishness and narcissism have long dogged Neymar, but his initial dejection was understandable. “Right after the fixture he was sad and I think that is normal because he dreamt so much about it,” said defender Marquinhos. “He is going through his therapy 24 hours a day and it shows how much he wants to be ready.”

The reality is that he may not need to be for a while: with three points in the bag already, Brazil are on course to win Group G. Their first knockout game could be on 5 December. If Neymar’s participation in his two previous World Cups has ended in the quarter-finals, it may be no problem for Brazil if this one resumes in the last eight.

But until then, as Brazil lack their leading man, there is the chance for one of the supporting cast to steal the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
The Independent

Cameroon battle to thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to force a thrilling 3-3 draw with Group G rivals Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium.Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead .Serbia went 3-1 up when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first goal of the tournament early in the second period.The points are shared after a thrilling game!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022But the Africans responded in spectacular fashion as substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting...
New York Post

US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
The Independent

Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of migrant workers died building World Cup 2022

A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament. The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working...
NBC Sports

Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner

It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy