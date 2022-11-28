ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

Uruguay play Portugal as Group H at the Qatar World Cup continues at the Lusail Stadium.

La Celeste are yet to fire after a frustrating draw against South Korea , while the Selecao are in better shape following a hard-fought win over Ghana .

Fernando Santos’ side suffered a setback with Danilo Pereira’s injury, but the PSG star’s adversity has brought the group closer together.

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Uruguay?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday 28 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV and will also be available to stream for free online on ITV X. Coverage starts at 6:10pm GMT.

Team news

William Carvalho could replace Otavio in the line-up, while Raphael Guerreiro should hold off Diogo Dalot’s challenge to start. Likewise, Rafa Leao will surely continue to wait for a starting role.

Danilo Pereira is out for the next two games with a rib fracture, which means veteran Pepe will come in.

Ronald Araujo is still likely to be out injured, with Edinson Cavani to operate in relief to Luis Suarez, who struggled for more than an hour before El Matador came on.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay XI: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Odds

Portugal: 19/20

Draw: 23/10

Uruguay: 14/5

Prediction

Both sides appear reluctant to take the handbreak off, but Portugal, through necessity, showed a higher ceiling in the win over Ghana, so we’ll look to the Selecao to edge out La Celeste here. Portugal 2-1 Uruguay.

Community Policy