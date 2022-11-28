ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Portugal vs Uruguay live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxLhV_0jPWyxEM00

Portugal face Uruguay in Group H as two of the dark horses for the Qatar World Cup continue their campaigns.

The Selecao lead the group after victory over Ghana , while La Celeste were held by South Korea in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile Portugal have shown unity after a setback to their defence with Danilo Pereira ruled out injured for the remainder of the group stage.

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Uruguay?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday 28 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV and will also be available to stream for free online on ITV X. Coverage starts at 6:10pm GMT.

Team news

William Carvalho could replace Otavio in the line-up, while Raphael Guerreiro should hold off Diogo Dalot’s challenge to start. Likewise, Rafa Leao will surely continue to wait for a starting role.

Danilo Pereira is out for the next two games with a rib fracture, which means veteran Pepe will come in.

Ronald Araujo is still likely to be out injured, with Edinson Cavani to operate in relief to Luis Suarez, who struggled for more than an hour before El Matador came on.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay XI: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Odds

Portugal: 19/20

Draw: 23/10

Uruguay: 14/5

Prediction

Both sides appear reluctant to take the handbreak off, but Portugal, through necessity, showed a higher ceiling in the win over Ghana, so we’ll look to the Selecao to edge out La Celeste here. Portugal 2-1 Uruguay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Croatia vs Belgium team news: Predicted line-ups ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Time is running out for Belgium’s golden generation as they face a must-win Group F clash against Croatia in the World Cup.Belgium have been among the top-ranked teams in the world over the past five years but Roberto Martinez’s side have been woeful so far In Qatar.A 2-0 defeat to Morocco has put Belgium on the verge of elimination, while Croatia will be through with a win or draw following their 4-1 thrashing of Canada.Morocco are playing Canada, who are already out, in the other deciding fixture of Group F and it would take a capitulation for the side...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

The eight groups in the World Cup 2022 are coming to a close this week, with Morocco hoping to take their place in the knockout stages.To do so they need a result against Canada, who themselves are already out despite two enterprising showings against Belgium and Croatia.Morocco know that they simply need to match Belgium’s result in their final game to ensure they finish in the top two, though winning this fixture removes any uncertainty - they’ll be in the last 16 for the first time since 1986.They could yet top the group too, which would be remarkable progress...
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Is Costa Rica vs Germany on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.The Central Americans were given no chance when they were drawn with Italy and England eight years ago in Brazil but ended up topping the group as the two heavyweights went home. Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals that year, losing to the Netherlands on penalties.Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point...
The Independent

Australia’s ‘new golden generation’ set sights on more World Cup scalps

As the modern-day Australia players streamed across the Al Janoub pitch in celebration, as Waltzing Matilda formed a soundtrack probably rarely heard in the city of Al Wakrah,Tim Cahill was in the plush seats. A Qatari ambassador, the only Australian to score in three World Cups has a status as their greatest player on their stage. He was a talisman of what, by unanimous agreement, was their finest team. The class of 2006 got out of a group and held the eventual winners Italy until a contentious injury-time penalty eliminated them.Until, from what seemed the least talented Australian team...
The Independent

Didier Deschamps defends rotation ahead of France’s ‘second competition’

Not one to back down from a challenge in his playing days, Didier Deschamps wasn't going to take a backward step here either."There were reasons for the players to be rested. Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them," he said, the World Cup-winning player and coach of France reflecting after watching his defending champions slump to shock defeat to Tunisia in the final game of Group D.Already assured of progressing and almost guaranteed to finish top of the group, Deschamps opted to make nine changes from the side that had become the...
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Germany and history to be made

Four of Europe’s big guns face potential World Cup elimination on Thursday as Groups E and F are settled.Germany are the side with most work to do as they head into their final Group E game against Costa Rica with just a point to their name. Group leaders Spain still have a job to finish against Japan, whose hopes are also still alive.Belgium, one of the tournament’s big disappointments so far, have a tough task as they take on 2018 runners-up Croatia. There is a strong likelihood only one of those sides will progress as Morocco are well placed and...
The Independent

Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of migrant workers died building World Cup 2022

A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament. The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to enjoy the moment as England progress through World Cup

Gareth Southgate said he is enjoying the 2022 World Cup despite the eternal pressure on England, as he praised his players for fulfilling the first objective “pretty clinically”.The squad only went through a recovery session on Wednesday after the 3-0 win over Wales to top the group. It was a result that ensured this team managed the most goals, on nine, for a group stage in England’s World Cup history. Southgate made a point of praising that, as he and his staff set about gathering information on Senegal.“I have been determined to enjoy the tournament,” the England manager said....
The Independent

Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup

Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy