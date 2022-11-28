SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Kim Myeong-un, an official at Seongnam’s district prosecutors’ office, said it could not confirm specific details about Oh’s case, which was first reported by local media last week. According to the reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments.

