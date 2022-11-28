Read full article on original website
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI informant has heart attack on way to testify in Jan. 6th case for Oath Keepers founder
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
WTRF
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia
WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Names of six victims released after shooting at Virginia Walmart
Walmart employee says gunman, who police say killed himself, was manager who opened fire on workers gathered in break room
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
Medical care in the Russian penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner is in is "non-existent," and those there face 16-hour work days.
El Salvador journalists sue NSO Group in US over alleged Pegasus attacks
Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a US federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. "One of the main demands of this lawsuit is that the federal court require NSO Group to identify, return and delete all information obtained through these attacks," El Faro said.
'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Kim Myeong-un, an official at Seongnam’s district prosecutors’ office, said it could not confirm specific details about Oh’s case, which was first reported by local media last week. According to the reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments.
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is holding talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing
'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars
Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”“Very, very, very stressful,” Witalij Miskow, 45, says of the night terrors he's fighting with tranquilizers and therapy at a mental health treatment center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.When peace eventually returns to Ukraine, many thousands of other soldiers are...
wealthinsidermag.com
Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches nine-figure settlement with U.S. Virgin Islands
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has reached a nine-figure settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims the disgraced late financier used the territory as a base for his decades-long sex-trafficking operation. Denise George, the territory’s attorney general, on Wednesday said the estate will pay $105 million...
Ex-Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato Sits For Interview With Jan. 6 Panel
This is reportedly the third time the former White House deputy chief of staff and ex-Secret Service agent has spoken to House Jan. 6 investigators.
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
