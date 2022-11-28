ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
El Salvador journalists sue NSO Group in US over alleged Pegasus attacks

Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a US federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. "One of the main demands of this lawsuit is that the federal court require NSO Group to identify, return and delete all information obtained through these attacks," El Faro said. 
'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Kim Myeong-un, an official at Seongnam’s district prosecutors’ office, said it could not confirm specific details about Oh’s case, which was first reported by local media last week. According to the reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments.
'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars

Sleep plunges the soldier back into the horrors of Ukraine’s battlefields. He can hear bombs falling again and picture explosions. He imagines himself frantically running, trying to save himself and others. The nightmares are so vivid and frightening that he pleads with his doctor for help. “It will blow my mind,” he warns. “So do something.”“Very, very, very stressful,” Witalij Miskow, 45, says of the night terrors he's fighting with tranquilizers and therapy at a mental health treatment center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.When peace eventually returns to Ukraine, many thousands of other soldiers are...
Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches nine-figure settlement with U.S. Virgin Islands

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has reached a nine-figure settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims the disgraced late financier used the territory as a base for his decades-long sex-trafficking operation. Denise George, the territory’s attorney general, on Wednesday said the estate will pay $105 million...
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup

Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...

