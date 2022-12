The MHSAA presented the Mr. Football awards on Tuesday. The awards go to the best high school football student-athlete in each classification. The winners are: 1A: Bay Springs Senior RB/LB Ty Jones 2A: Scott Central Senior QB Austin “Quez” Goss 3A: Raleigh Senior Athlete (RB/LB/K) Suntarine Perkins 4A: Itawamba Senior RB/DB Isaac Smith 5A: Picayune […]

57 MINUTES AGO