magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decrease in Columbia County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by seven to 15 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 15. Down seven since Monday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases decline in region
New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,308. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia
HOT SPRINGS – CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The four-year grant, the largest in the history of the...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 28, 2022: Great opportunity for South Arkansas
Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, November 22
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jermarius Davis and Layla Davis, 1108 E. 6th St, Lewisville; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed November 18. Union. Raymond DeWayne Bailey, 611 Nolia Ave., El...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Almost 170 years old, with the dodransbicentennial looming
Columbia County is nearing the 170th anniversary – the “septdecacentennial” of its creation -- on Saturday, December 17. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties, from land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. This means the county’s 175th anniversary – the dodransbicentennial – will be here soon enough. Five years out, there’s plenty of time to plan something really spectacular. Mid-December is a difficult time of year to schedule any major public event. But a 175th birthday is something that’s so big that a whole year of events and activities between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 should be scheduled. A 175th birthday theme for the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival. Speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities to give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation celebrating our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary. There are many possibilities. We don’t necessarily want to volunteer someone to lead this task, but the creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible
Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
Arkansas Department of Corrections seeking land for new 200+ offender complex
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections is seeking land to be used for a new correction center that would be used to hold 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
KATV
Arkansas trial on transgender treatment for children; new testimony from doctor Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on transgender transition treatment for children, which began in Arkansas on Oct.17, continued Monday. The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE Act), also known as Act 626, prohibits doctors from providing transgender hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such treatment. The act was filed in February, 2021.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
arkadelphian.com
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
magnoliareporter.com
Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties for South Arkansas lithium
Property owners in the brine production belt of Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties may soon learn what they will receive in royalty payments from lithium production. Lanxess Corporation and Standard Lithium subsidiary Arkansas Lithium Corporation are asking the state Oil and Gas Commission to create a method to determine royalties for lithium chloride, lithium carbonate or any other final product from their facilities.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
