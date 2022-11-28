Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Rodgers plans to play vs. Bears after 'good news' on injured ribs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite the rib injury he suffered in Week 12. "We're not eliminated, (and) I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
theScore
MNF best bets: Bank on Pickett, Pickens in Steelers-Colts
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Overrated, underrated teams in College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings have been announced with the predicted result at the top four, with Championship Week and a slate of games fast approaching that will help sort things out ahead of Selection Sunday. As expected, Georgia held firm at No. 1 in the new poll, followed ...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 9 evolving RB situations for Week 13
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the backfields with the biggest fantasy questions heading into Week 13:. Pittsburgh Steelers (0:55) Baltimore Ravens (3:25) Cincinnati Bengals...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 13
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Sean Payton already has a past connection with the Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton are continuing to find themselves paired with one another on social media. Last week, it was reported that Payton had his sights set on the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, should either job become available. The Cardinals...
theScore
Colts' Saturday: 'Wish I had that 3rd down back' after not calling timeout
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday he regrets his decision not to call a timeout in the final minute of Monday's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I wish I had that third down back. I wish I had called a timeout," said Saturday, who was coaching...
theScore
Tigers' Cabrera to retire at end of 2023 season
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera confirmed Monday that the 2023 season will be the final one of his illustrious career. "I think it's going to be my last year," Cabrera said Monday. "It feels a little weird to say that. I thought I wasn’t going to say that ever. But I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."
theScore
Mark Cuban rejects 'Shark Tank' contestants due to Warriors logo
Mark Cuban still isn't over the Golden State Warriors eliminating his Dallas Mavericks in last season's Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks owner chose not to invest in a car air freshener company on a recent episode of "Shark Tank" because one of the contestants' samples featured the Warriors' logo. "The...
theScore
CFB Group of 5 conference championships betting preview
It's not quite at the level of "College Football Playoff berth on the line," like it was last year for Cincinnati, but there's still plenty to play for in the Group of 5, as a conference championship is the goal for teams in college football's second tier. C-USA championship: North...
thesource.com
Deshaun Watson Accusers To Attend QB’s First Game Back From 11 Game Suspension
Deshaun Watson is set to return to the field this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans following an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct. Watson has settled with more than two dozen accusers, and in a new report from ESPN, about 10 of the women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment during the massages are set to attend his first game back from his suspension.
Titans power rankings round-up going into Week 13
The Tennessee Titans dropped their Week 12 contest to the Cincinnati Bengals, which has them moving backwards in NFL power rankings going into Week 13. We start with USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who has the Titans moving back one spot to No. 11. Here’s what he had to say about Tennessee:
theScore
Colts' Saturday defends clock management: 'Thought we had plenty of time'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believes he managed the clock adequately on the final drive of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were down 24-17 with 59 seconds left in the game when quarterback Matt Ryan ran for 14 yards to the Steelers' 26-yard line to set up a third-and-3. Saturday neglected to use one of his three timeouts after Ryan's run, and the clock ticked down to 30 seconds before the next snap.
theScore
Kentucky's Levis declares for NFL draft, undecided about bowl game
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday via Twitter Spaces. The senior signal-caller has not decided whether he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game this season. The Madison, Connecticut, native generated plenty of preseason buzz as a potential top quarterback prospect ahead of the 2022...
CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee
Boo Corrigan discussed why the committee gave the edge to the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers in the latest CFP rankings.
theScore
Stanford spoke with Ravens OC Roman about coaching vacancy
Stanford has spoken with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman regarding its head coaching vacancy, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday, according to USA Today's Chris Bumbaca. Longtime Cardinal head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position last Sunday. Shaw is the winningest coach in school history, with...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 13 Rankings - Wide Receivers (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 13.
theScore
Report: Chiefs signing Melvin Gordon to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Denver Broncos released Gordon on Nov. 21 after he recorded five fumbles in 10 games this season. He was averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, the worst since his rookie year with the then-San Diego Chargers.
Comments / 0