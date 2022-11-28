ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
LOUISIANA STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Central Arkansas saw an increased demand for plumbers over the weekend as many faced clogging issues for Thanksgiving

Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
ARKANSAS STATE
achi.net

Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives

Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists had much to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Nov. 28, that the average price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 10.7 cents last week to $2.99. The national average price of gasoline fell 12.4 cents a gallon to $3.52....
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
SEARCY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy