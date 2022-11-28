Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO