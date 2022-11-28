Read full article on original website
Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain & thunderstorms are likely and severe weather is possible
Rain will be most likely in Central Arkansas in the mid to late morning hours. But there will always be a chance and even into the evening. The severe weather chance in Central Arkansas may be low, but it’s not zero. Stay Weather Aware. Large hail and significant tornadoes...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Storms move out, cold moves in
A strong northwest wind 10-20 mph will cool temperatures into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
Heavy snow, wind knocks out power for thousands across Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A weather system brought lowland snow to Washington state Tuesday, along with strong winds and power outages. Heavy, wet snow fell from Everett to Seattle Tuesday night, bringing down trees that knocked out power and blocked roads throughout the area. Nearly 90,000 people across the Puget...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Central Arkansas saw an increased demand for plumbers over the weekend as many faced clogging issues for Thanksgiving
Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Arkansas Department of Transportation is in the process of moving homeless camps out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Officials in the capital of Arkansas are addressing the issue of homelessness in an “unpopular” way, and instead of making an effort to build additional homeless shelters, they are moving homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock out of the metro area.
West Little Rock could possibly see a new shooting range
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There aren't many shooting ranges nearby for people living in West Little Rock, but two local men have been working to change that. "We've been working hard on it," Brian Martin said. "It's a fun project." Martin and Jonathan Lowman are ready to bring their...
Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers. JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state. "We want to make things as easy...
Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives
Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists had much to be thankful for Thanksgiving weekend. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Nov. 28, that the average price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 10.7 cents last week to $2.99. The national average price of gasoline fell 12.4 cents a gallon to $3.52....
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Homeless camps being moved out of Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Recently, homeless camps in Little Rock and North Little Rock have been moved out of the metro area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is in charge of the removal of the camps, and they explained that they are focusing on areas near the highways and interstates.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
