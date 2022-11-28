Read full article on original website
Migrants who bused to DC from Texas and Arizona have an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Migrant families who bused to the nation's capital from Arizona and Texas spent an underwhelming first Thanksgiving in the United States. The asylum seekers housed in a Northeast D.C. hotel told WUSA9 there was no special dinner or celebration on Thursday but nonetheless they were thankful. "I...
Maryland couple who was arrested in West Virginia sentenced for selling nuclear secrets to FBI
A husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:15 p.m. EST
Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal. BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”
Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
FBI informant has heart attack on way to testify in Jan. 6th case for Oath Keepers founder
Lawyers for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have called an FBI informant to testify as a witness in Rhodes’ defense against charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Lawyers said that FBI informant was on his way to the trial when he suffered a heart attack.
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
Medical care in the Russian penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner is in is "non-existent," and those there face 16-hour work days.
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
Mike Davis obituary
The American writer and activist Mike Davis, who has died of cancer aged 76, was billed as an “urban historian”, but his work also took in geography, politics, economics, sociology and literature. His main subject was the dislocation and separation brought on by capitalist society: people from land, work from ownership, individuals from each other, all in the service of profit.
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
China's Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU's Michel
China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is holding talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing
El Salvador journalists sue NSO Group in US over alleged Pegasus attacks
Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro's employees filed a lawsuit in a US federal court on Wednesday against NSO Group, alleging the Israeli firm's controversial Pegasus software was used to spy on them. "One of the main demands of this lawsuit is that the federal court require NSO Group to identify, return and delete all information obtained through these attacks," El Faro said.
Losing pandemic benefits meant losing a lifeline for many Black and older people
What happened to the thousands who suddenly lost unemployment benefits last year?
'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars
When peace returns to Ukraine, many thousands of its combatants will likely return from the battlefields bearing psychological scars
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches nine-figure settlement with U.S. Virgin Islands
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has reached a nine-figure settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims the disgraced late financier used the territory as a base for his decades-long sex-trafficking operation. Denise George, the territory’s attorney general, on Wednesday said the estate will pay $105 million...
Ex-Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato Sits For Interview With Jan. 6 Panel
This is reportedly the third time the former White House deputy chief of staff and ex-Secret Service agent has spoken to House Jan. 6 investigators.
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
