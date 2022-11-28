ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Multiple hiker rescues at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances on Sunday, Nov. 27 where injured hikers needed to be rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The first 911 call HFD reported came in at 9:09 a.m.

According to HFD, an adult female hiker became injured while hiking and was unable to make it down the trail on her own. HFD personnel were dispatched and located the hiker by 9:48 a.m.

HFD’s Air 1 inserted the rescue personnel and airlifted the injured hiker to a safe landing zone at Lanikai Park where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over the incident.

The second reported 911 call for HFD rescue occurred at 12 p.m.

An adult female in her 30s was reported to have injured herself on the hike and needed assistance descending the trail.

Firefighters located the injured hiker by 12:20 p.m., and she was airlifted to Lanikai Park by 12:42 by HFD’s Air 1.

EMS was on sight to assess the injuries, but the hiker refused both treatment by EMS and transportation to a hospital facility.

HFD provided some safety tips for those who choose to experience O’ahu’s myriad trails and hikes.

It is important to plan your hike. Let your friends and/or family know where you are going and what time you intend to return.

Always hike with at least one other partner.

Gather as much information on the trail/hike as possible. There are many choices of trails to hike, and there is a great deal of variation on skill levels needed to complete them. Know what your capabilities are compared to the place you intend to hike.

While on the hike, remain on the trail and avoid the temptation to forge your own path. Also, remain with your hiking party. With this, is it advised that you avoid undue risks.

Always keep an eye on the time it is taking as you hike. Know where you are in relation to the hike each time you check. This will allow you not to be caught off guard if you run out of time to complete the hike.

If you end up in distress, injured or lost, call 911 immediately and remain in the spot from where you called. Ensure that you are visible and noisy but remain calm and stay put.

