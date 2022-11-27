ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rabih Hammoud

Your Past Prevents You From Living The Life Of Your Dreams

Architectural Photography of Gray Granite Swimming Pool and Outdoor Lounge at Beach SidePhoto by Asad Photo Maldives. Throughout these writings, we’ve often stated that living is an active matter. Nature gives us time to rest, but even while we’re asleep, our body is at work, and so are all the other subtler layers that makes us, us.
Bustle

If You Pull The World Tarot Card, Expect Big Changes To Come Your Way

Whether you’re pulling tarot cards on love, career, or life in general, the World is a great card to get. Like the other cards in the major arcana, the World signifies that major change on the horizon. In particular, the end of a cycle is near. But there’s so much spiritual meaning behind the World card, and below, professional tarot readers share everything you need to know when it comes up in a reading.
Minnesota Daily

Ask Amber: My friends are ignoring me

I need some advice on friendships. A group of friends and I had a cabin trip around spring break. Afterwards, things changed: Some of my friends ghosted me or straight-up blocked me. For context, I don’t think I did anything wrong. If I did, it would’ve been mentioned or mutually discussed.
thewildest.com

How You Say Something to Your Dog Matters More Than What You Say

If you’re anything like me as a pet parent, you speak to your pet a lot. Honestly, I talk to my dog Rossi more than my boyfriend or my best friend. All jokes aside, our dogs listen to how we speak more than we realize. From picking up on stress in our voice — whether directed at them or when they hear us talking to others — dogs hear this tone change. Sometimes, our pets will try to comfort us; other times, they’ll hear our stress and feel anxious. Think of the phrase “It’s not what you said — it’s how you said it.” You might pull that one out in, er, heated discussions with your S.O. from time to time, but it applies to pups, too. Here’s how.
Rabih Hammoud

How To Set Boundaries Without Negativity

Photography of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Noelle Otto. Very often, the world we’ve created for ourselves makes us feel bad for standing up for ourselves. We come from our ancestors, who lived challenging lives, having the task to figure out what it meant to be a human being, on Earth.
psychologytoday.com

Why You Don’t Need to “Forgive and Forget” to Move On

Forgiving another person before you feel ready can harm your mental health, hindering your ability to move forward. A person’s inability to forgive indicates that they still need some emotional support with emotionally processing their feelings. Instead of rushing to forgive, we need to build support for our feelings,...
Rabih Hammoud

It's Okay To Not Be Happy All The Time

Don’t blame yourself, it happens to the “best” of us. Person standing near body of waterPhoto byPhoto by José M. Reyes on UnsplashonUnsplash. “Are you happy?” Whenever I see someone showing an unhappy face, I tease them by asking this question “Are you happy?” And I’m always surprised by their answer, which may not be surprising to you, “What should I be happy for?”
outsidetheboxmom.com

How to Help Your Kids with Homework the Right Way

Parents are the first teachers children encounter at an early age. Many kids are home-schooled, proving that parents play a vital role in enhancing their education. As a parent, you must actively encourage your little ones to grow in school. Moreover, your constant support allows them to improve their grades and overall performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy