myaggienation.com
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling
Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
Critical Time for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher is in the market for a new offensive coordinator, but how much impact will that hire have for the Aggies?
2022 Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In & Who's Out?
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming
Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M men's basketball team adds boost to nonconference schedule
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up its 74-62 National Invitation Tournament win over Alcorn State last season, head coach Buzz Williams memorably presented his researched case on why his program was snubbed from the NCAA tournament. In a data packet he had distributed to the media,...
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M specialist announces entry into NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M placekicker Caden Davis announced Monday via Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the Aggies program after 3 seasons in College Station. In a heartfelt tweet, the junior from Coppell, Texas, thanked the 12th Man for supporting him and being the best fanbase in college football. He also thanked the Aggies’ coaching staff for developing his talents.
KBTX.com
Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
myaggienation.com
Kansas women's basketball team has too much firepower for limited Texas A&M
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s basketball team dominated the second half in rolling to a 74-42 nonconference victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas (6-0) made 15 of 27 field goals (55.6%) while winning both the third and fourth quarters by identical 21-8...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M volleyball player Allison Fields named to SEC community service team for 2nd straight year
Texas A&M graduate libero Allison Fields was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team for the second straight year Wednesday. Fields has performed 88 hours of community service while at A&M, including participating in A&M’s Sports Day with the Boys and Girls Club.
KBTX.com
Update: missing College Station teenager safely located
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 16-year-old girl that went missing on Thanksgiving day has been safely located. Authorities say she was found Tuesday.
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
myaggienation.com
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023
Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
