ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling

Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming

Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M specialist announces entry into NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M placekicker Caden Davis announced Monday via Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the Aggies program after 3 seasons in College Station. In a heartfelt tweet, the junior from Coppell, Texas, thanked the 12th Man for supporting him and being the best fanbase in college football. He also thanked the Aggies’ coaching staff for developing his talents.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M loses WR to transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Max Olson of The Athletic and a statement from Lane himself. Lane totals 617 receiving yards and 2 scores over the past 3 seasons. “It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
BRYAN, TX
myaggienation.com

Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023

Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy