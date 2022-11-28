ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Turnto10.com

Millions across US under severe weather threat

Millions of Americans are at risk of being hit by severe weather on Tuesday that includes the potential for damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes as a powerful storm system makes its way across part of the U.S. More than 40 million people in an area stretching from southeastern...
GEORGIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday evening, but they have since expired. Widespread wind and rain are continuing to push east. The same system that produced severe weather over the southern United States will impact our region through into Wednesday night. We’ll watch...
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States

The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
ARKANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week

Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
TENNESSEE STATE

