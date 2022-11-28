ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

boulderjewishnews.org

Celebrate Chanukah with the Boulder JCC

Families will love this interactive musical Chanukah celebration with Jeff and Paige on December 11! This annual event will get all ages excited for the Festival of Lights with elaborate costumes (including Latke Man!) and catchy songs. Jeff and Paige use storytelling to explore Chanukah and celebrate its many traditions. Arrive early for treats, activities, and more! LEARN MORE.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

New Chai Life Group for Single Older Adults

Boulder’s Jewish community has grown in the last bunch of years with lots of programming and opportunities to match, but one segment of our population was being underserved…single older adults. Working with members of the Jewish community, we’ve developed a community collaboration to try to meet that need!
BOULDER, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

A legend in the baking

The baked goods created at the Sedalia Bakery are the confections of legend. Just ask anyone within a 10-mile radius. It was eight years ago that the little shop opened just off Sedalia’s main drag and next to the train tracks. However, it was well before that when people first discovered what can result from Donna Ingman’s prowess in the kitchen.
SEDALIA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise

First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont book printer goes out of business

After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
LONGMONT, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic

A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain …. Sunshine...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Boulder hit-and-run crash injures teen

BOULDER, Colo. — A 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school was hit and seriously injured by a driver who left the scene of the crash Wednesday, police said. Boulder Police were called at around 1 p.m. about a hit-and-run crash that happened at...
BOULDER, CO

