The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
boulderjewishnews.org
Celebrate Chanukah with the Boulder JCC
Families will love this interactive musical Chanukah celebration with Jeff and Paige on December 11! This annual event will get all ages excited for the Festival of Lights with elaborate costumes (including Latke Man!) and catchy songs. Jeff and Paige use storytelling to explore Chanukah and celebrate its many traditions. Arrive early for treats, activities, and more! LEARN MORE.
boulderjewishnews.org
New Chai Life Group for Single Older Adults
Boulder’s Jewish community has grown in the last bunch of years with lots of programming and opportunities to match, but one segment of our population was being underserved…single older adults. Working with members of the Jewish community, we’ve developed a community collaboration to try to meet that need!
castlepinesconnection.com
A legend in the baking
The baked goods created at the Sedalia Bakery are the confections of legend. Just ask anyone within a 10-mile radius. It was eight years ago that the little shop opened just off Sedalia’s main drag and next to the train tracks. However, it was well before that when people first discovered what can result from Donna Ingman’s prowess in the kitchen.
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise
First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
sentinelcolorado.com
Arrowhead Elementary School in Aurora selects fox as new mascot after retiring Thunderbird
AURORA | The votes have been counted. Arrowhead Elementary School’s new mascot will be the fox. Students, staff and community members voted earlier this month at the Aurora school to select a new mascot, with students campaigning for their favorite choice of the three final options: fox, lion and stegosaurus.
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
KDVR.com
Investigation into fire set at Longmont clinic
A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. A clinic offering several women's health services, not including abortion was set on fire earlier this year. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Mild temps before high winds, mountain …. Sunshine...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
KKTV
Reward offered by FBI following fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI has increased the reward offered for identifying the people responsible for a fire at Life Choices pregnancy center in Colorado. The crime was carried out on June 25 in Longmont at the center, located at 20 Mountain view Ln. “Investigators determined this fire was...
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Boulder hit-and-run crash injures teen
BOULDER, Colo. — A 14-year-old student riding an electric mini bike near a Boulder high school was hit and seriously injured by a driver who left the scene of the crash Wednesday, police said. Boulder Police were called at around 1 p.m. about a hit-and-run crash that happened at...
Aurora postpones votes on American Rescue Plan Act grants
Aurora City Councilmember Curtis Gardner said Monday he fears some ARPA funds would have been inappropriately spent.Photo byAuroraTV.org. The Aurora City Council on Monday postponed voting on more than 20 American Rescue Plan Act grants.
Aurora, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Aurora. The Pomona High School basketball team will have a game with Gateway High School on November 30, 2022, 13:30:00. The Legacy High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Greenwood Village, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenwood Village. The Roosevelt High School basketball team will have a game with Cherry Creek High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Denver case featured on ‘Murder Under the Friday Night Lights’
The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be featured in an episode of "Murder Under the Friday Night Lights" on Wednesday night
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
Westword
First Look: This New Italian Eatery Is Serving Up Some Seriously Delicious Pizza, Pasta and More
Open 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch. It will also be open on Mondays starting the week of December 5. For more info: Visit cucinabelladenver.com. What we saw:. In...
