MILLBRAE – BART officials report a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m. SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City.As of around 6:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring service between Millbrae and San Bruno. Both Caltrain and SamTrans are honoring BART fare into San Francisco.By 9:30 a.m., BART said the delays were reduced to around 10 minutes, but were still ongoing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO