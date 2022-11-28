Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
Vote for Chester County’s cutest pet by December 22
It is once again pet calendar time at the Chester County Independent, when the community decides which pet is the cutest. Vote for your favorites, and the top 12 pets will be featured in the 2022 Tails of Chester County calendar. The grand prize winner will also receive a gift basket with items for both pet and owner.
WBBJ
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
WBBJ
New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg. According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”. “Taking care of our employees and...
Chester County Independent
PUBLIC NOTICE
There will be a meeting of the Southwest Human Resource Agency Governing Board on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The meeting will be at the central office located at 1527 White Avenue, Henderson, TN 38340.
WBBJ
2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
Chester County Independent
Henderson Police Department and Sheriff’s Department apprehend suspects in four-county pursuit
On Saturday November 26, Henderson Police Department, in cooperation with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested two individuals that were being pursued in Benton County, Decatur County, Henderson County and Chester County. HPD’s report on the pursuit is as follows:. “On Saturday, November...
Lexington Progress
Sea of Blue to Honor Late Assistant Police Chief Roberts
A Sea of Blue is scheduled to honor the late Lexington Assistant Police Chief and former Henderson County Sheriff Barry Roberts who passed away after a short illness, November 27, 2022. Area law enforcement officers will participate in a Sea of Blue ceremony set for 6:30 p.m., November 30, 2022.
WBBJ
Local actor attends premiere of new movie in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere took place Tuesday night to watch one local go from student to actor. The Princess Theatre in Lexington held the red carpet premiere for “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring Jordan Williams. Williams is a freshman at Lexington High School, who has...
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/29/22 – 11/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
1 dead, 2 injured after morning shooting in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An early morning shooting turns deadly, leaving one person dead and two others injured. Authorities responded to a 911 call at a house on Carnes Road near Trenton around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says when officers arrived, they found two people...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Wade takes decorating to next level
With Thanksgiving already behind us, the Christmas season is well and truly here. People are putting up their trees, decking their halls and some are trying not to fall off of their ladders while attaching Christmas lights to their house. The holiday spirit is alive in the homes and hearts of many, but one local resident is just a little more festive than the rest.
WBBJ
Three mayors answer questions while enduring spicy wings
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, three mayors ate spicy food while answering even spicier questions. Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, Madison County Mayor AJ Massey, and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum participated in a Hot Wings Challenge!. This challenge originated from a YouTube series called Hot Ones, which is hosted by...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
One dead, two injured in shooting on Carnes Road
One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning homicide Wednesday, according to a report from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at a house trailer located at 22 Carnes Road between Bradford and Trenton. When authorities arrived they found two people shot and another person with non-gunshot injuries.
Man charged with string of crimes in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
WBBJ
JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
