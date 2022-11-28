Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Chester County Historical Society will meet Monday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center. This will be our annual Christmas Party. Bring a good holiday story, enjoy a treat & great company. All are welcome. CC Retired Teachers. Meeting Dec. 7. Chester County Retired Teachers will meet...
WBBJ
City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement. Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center. The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.
WBBJ
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
WBBJ
2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
readtheleader.com
Parsons Christmas Parade changes date
It’s usually not a good sign when a planned event has to be changed. But…in this case, it is a very good thing! The Riverside Panther football team will be playing in the state playoffs on Dec. 3 in Chattanooga and all their devoted fans will be right beside them cheering them on. That means half of Decatur County will be in Chattanooga!
WBBJ
Local actor attends premiere of new movie in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere took place Tuesday night to watch one local go from student to actor. The Princess Theatre in Lexington held the red carpet premiere for “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring Jordan Williams. Williams is a freshman at Lexington High School, who has...
Chester County Independent
PUBLIC NOTICE
There will be a meeting of the Southwest Human Resource Agency Governing Board on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm. The meeting will be at the central office located at 1527 White Avenue, Henderson, TN 38340.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on December 1, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on January 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time at the usual and customary location at the Front Entrance, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jesse P. Thomas for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stockton Mortgage Corporation, dated June 7, 2019, of record in Book 446 Page 181 in the Register of Deeds Office for Chester County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Chester County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made, and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Stockton Mortgage Corporation Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Chester County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: ALL THE FOLLOWING REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT, CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN SET IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 200 WHICH POINT IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF TONY WEAVER AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 200, SOUTH 26 DEGREES 26’ 08” WEST 319.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE ON NEW LINES THROUGH MCDANIEL, THE FOLLOWING CALLS: NORTH 63 DEGREES 33’ 52” WEST 87.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; NORTH 06 DEGREES 53’ 02” WEST 238.54 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET IN THE SOUTH LINE OF WEAVER; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF WEAVER, NORTH 87 DEGREES 38’ 45” EAST 249.20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, AS SURVEYED BY REASONS ENGINEERING and ASSOCIATES, INC. R.L.S. #508 ON APRIL 27, 1999. SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME DESCRIPTION AS CONTAINED IN THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD.THIS IS THE IDENTICAL REAL ESTATE CONVEYED TO JESSE P. THOMAS FROM LYMON PARSONS BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 7, 2019, OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN RECORD BOOK 446, PAGE 179.Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 3215 State Rt. 200, Henderson, TN 38340, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 015 02405 00004015 Current owner(s) of the property: Jesse P. Thomas This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-011168 A-4764451 11/17/2022, 11/24/2022, 12/01/2022.
Lexington Progress
Sea of Blue to Honor Late Assistant Police Chief Roberts
A Sea of Blue is scheduled to honor the late Lexington Assistant Police Chief and former Henderson County Sheriff Barry Roberts who passed away after a short illness, November 27, 2022. Area law enforcement officers will participate in a Sea of Blue ceremony set for 6:30 p.m., November 30, 2022.
WBBJ
Authorities respond to early morning house fire in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — A house fire breaks out in Gibson County. Around 3 a.m. Monday, a house fire broke out at a home on Concord Cades Road in Trenton. The house was a total loss, but fortunately nobody was injured. A nearby neighbor saw the fire and contacted the...
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Reopened, but Without Signing
The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that Tennessee 22A was reopened just before the Thanksgiving Holiday, however the lack of signing has left some motorist confused. TDOT reported they opened that section of highway, November 22, 2022, however officials with the City of Lexington did not know about the road...
Chester County Independent
Henderson Police Department and Sheriff’s Department apprehend suspects in four-county pursuit
On Saturday November 26, Henderson Police Department, in cooperation with the Chester County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested two individuals that were being pursued in Benton County, Decatur County, Henderson County and Chester County. HPD’s report on the pursuit is as follows:. “On Saturday, November...
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/29/22 – 11/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
WBBJ
1 dead, 2 injured after morning shooting in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An early morning shooting turns deadly, leaving one person dead and two others injured. Authorities responded to a 911 call at a house on Carnes Road near Trenton around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says when officers arrived, they found two people...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
One dead, two injured in shooting on Carnes Road
One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning homicide Wednesday, according to a report from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at a house trailer located at 22 Carnes Road between Bradford and Trenton. When authorities arrived they found two people shot and another person with non-gunshot injuries.
Man sentenced in Haywood County murder, attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a shooting left a woman dead and a man injured in Brownsville, Tennessee. Wylie Ligon III, 31, pled guilty Monday to the murder of Chelsey Morris and the attempted murder of Bruce Willis of Oklahoma. He will serve 35 years for second-degree murder […]
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder after employee shot at Jackson Walmart, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old after a shooting at a Walmart in Jackson, Tenn. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is actively searching for Alex Bernard Campbell. Campbell has an active warrant for Attempted First-Degree Murder that was issued out of Jackson City...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
