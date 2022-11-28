Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from 28-27 win over Baltimore Ravens

Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field.

Up: Feeling of exhilaration

It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat.

The last time something close to that happened at The Bank was in 2010 when David Garrard connected on a 50-yard, Hail Mary pass to Mike Thomas as time expired for a 31-24 win over the then-AFC South first place Houston Texans.

That game-winning catch happened when defensive back Glover Quin tried to bat the ball down and it ricocheted right into Thomas’ hands at the 1 before he stepped into the end zone. The win kept the 5-4 Jaguars in the thick of playoff contention.

More coverage from Jaguars victory:

Down: Defensive breakdowns

The Jaguars were on the edge of defeat or getting put in a deep hole several times because the defense struggled to get off the field.

They got lucky in the first half when Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson overthrew a wide open Demarcus Robinson at the Jaguars’ 4, then later when Robinson dropped a pass at the back of the end zone.

That saved eight points and kept the early deficit at 6-0. Late in the fourth quarter, the defense let DeSean Jackson get behind them for a 62-yard reception that set up a go-ahead Ravens’ touchdown.

The good news for Mike Caldwell’s unit is the Jaguars’ offense bailed them out at the end.

Up: Trevor’s upside

The most compelling evidence yet that Trevor Lawrence deserved to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021 happened in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence led two 75-yard touchdown drives where he completed 14 of 18 passes for 168 yards and two TDs. In his last three games, Lawrence has connected on 83 of 108 pass attempts for 815 yards with 6 TDs and zero interceptions (116.1 rating).

Even better, he’s stayed away from the dangerous passes that give opponents a legitimate chance at takeaways.

However, Lawrence must still work on his ball security as he leads the NFL with five lost fumbles.

Up/Down: Fumble overturned

Jaguars' linebacker Foye Oluokun forced a fumble by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews along the sideline and it was recovered by safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

But after review, officials ruled linebacker Chad Muma touched the ball while out of bounds, nullifying the fumble recovery.

Up: Calais tribute

The Jaguars did a classy thing in the first quarter when they put up a picture of Ravens defensive lineman and former Jaguar Calais Campbell on the video board.

The crowd responded with a nice ovation and the player named the 2019 NFL Man of the Year recipient acknowledged the cheers with a smile.

Campbell, traded to Baltimore for a fifth-round draft pick, collected his 99th career sack with 1:51 left in the game.

He also forced a Lawrence fumble on the play that nearly won the Ravens the game, but center Luke Fortner recovered it and the Jaguars' QB bounced back to lead a game-winning drive.

Down/Up: Hasty steps up

When RB Travis Etienne was sidelined in the second quarter by a foot injury, replacement JaMycal Hasty came through in a big way. He had a 13-yard run two plays before hauling in a 28-yard TD pass down the right sideline, giving the Jaguars their first lead at 7-6.

On the next possession, Hasty rambled 24 yards to the Ravens’ 6 to set up a go-ahead field goal for a 10-9 halftime lead. He finished with 95 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches.

Head coach Doug Pederson said he erred on the side of caution by not putting Etienne back in the game, though he did return from the locker room and was suited up on the sideline.

Up: Zay Jones

The Jaguars’ second-most expensive free agent receiver had the best game of his NFL life with 11 catches on 14 targets for 145 yards.

No catch was more memorable than the 2-point conversion that won the game with 14 seconds left. But the one that jump-started the whole fourth quarter rally from a 19-10 deficit was the 29-yarder on fourth-and-8 that he caught going up the right sideline. He ran a precise route before cradling a perfect pass from Lawrence.

It was only Jones' second 100-yard game, preceded by a 120-yard effort last year against the Indianapolis Colts when he suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Down: Third quarter blues

The Jaguars’ offense went into cold storage coming out for the second half.

Three third quarter possessions produced only one first down (via a Ravens’ holding penalty) as the Jaguars produced just 20 yards on 10 plays, including Lawrence getting strip-sacked by linebacker Tyus Bowser and the fumble being recovered by cornerback Marcus Peters, which led to a Ravens’ touchdown.

Up: Good to last drop

One of the reasons QB Lamar Jackson didn’t put up better passing numbers (13 of 26, 254 yards, 1 TD, 87.2 rating) is his targets had a bad case of the drops.

Robinson started things early when he couldn’t haul in a pass right on his numbers at the back of the end zone.

Later, tight ends Mark Andrews and Josh Oliver each had drops in the end zone, along with Andrews dropping a perfect Jackson pass on a deep ball near midfield in the third quarter.

Up: Tackling machine

One of the reasons the Jaguars signed Foye Oluokun in free agency was he led the NFL in tackles last year with a combined 192 (102 solo, 90 assists) and the defense needed to shore up a shaky linebacker corps.

Oluokun added to his reputation as a tackling machine with a career-high 18 tackles against the Ravens, including 13 in the first half alone.

He’s currently third in the league with 113 combined tackles, behind Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (122) and the Atlanta Falcons’ Rashaan Evans (119).

Gene Frenette Sports columnist at Florida Times-Union, follow him on Twitter @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from 28-27 win over Baltimore Ravens