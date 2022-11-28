“I ain’t worried about the check and all that right now,” Regis Prograis said on social media Tuesday afternoon. “That’s all going to be good.” Prograis, who knocked out Jose Zepeda last weekend for the WBC junior lightweight title made waves earlier in the day when he tweeted that his check for the fight had bounced. Speaking online, however, the hard hitting fighter appeared confident that all matters were settled and that he would indeed get the pay he earned.

8 HOURS AGO