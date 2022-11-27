Read full article on original website
Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo
There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks
Could the Boston Bruins consider trading Brandon Carlo?. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins had been trying to trade some salary on the weekend before they placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers to clear space to activate Derek Forbort according to an NHL executive. The usual cast...
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
The Lakers Make A Surprising Roster Change
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure themselves out and that means they aren’t done tweaking the roster, changing the rotation, and making alterations as the season goes on. Head coach Darvin Ham doesn’t have it easy, even with guys like LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing...
Lakers Waiving Matt Ryan, Opening Roster Spot
Ryan, 25, is 6-foot-7 and in his first season with the Lakers after appearing in one game with the Celtics as a rookie last season. He played 11 games with Los Angeles, averaging 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Ryan is likely best known for hitting a fadeaway corner 3-pointer at...
