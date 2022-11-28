Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
9 brilliant gifts for fashion lovers
While the lead up to Christmas is a joyful time, it can also be stressful. With parties filling up your social calendar, it’s hard to find a moment to think up the perfect presents for your friends and family.But never fear – if you have a fashionista in your life, they’re bound to love one of these stylish gifts…1. The celestial pyjamasHush Liv Cotton Flannel Pyjamas in Moon Stars Ecru/Gold, £59Do you have a friend or family member who’s constantly checking their horoscopes and knows everyone’s star signs? This comfy pyjama set will be the perfect gift for them.2. The...
Collider
New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Poster Reveals Iron Studios' New Statues at CCXP 2022
Comic-Con Experience 2022 kicks off today among the many different booths and panels are Iron Studios, which are known for their quality and detailed statues of popular pop culture series. In front of their booth at the event, Iron Studios showed off a massive poster for a new statue set for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
