BBC
Giant bee sculpture made of seized weapons starts tour of Derbyshire
A giant sculpture of a bee, made from weapons seized off the streets of Manchester, has started its tour of Derbyshire. The anti-violence bee statue was made by the British Iron Work Centre, which created the Knife Angel statue that toured the East Midlands in 2021. The sculpture is 11ft...
Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano
The singer-songwriter surprised a crowd of Brits when he put on an impromptu performance of his new single "Pointless" Lewis Capaldi has debuted his next single on a train station piano, earning some new fans, and a potential protégé! The singer-songwriter, 26, sat down for an impromptu performance of his new song "Pointless" while walking through London's St Pancras International this past week, surprising passersby. A TikTok shared by the UK's Official Charts shows how it all went down. Capaldi was strolling through the station passing out flyers for...
Brighton and Bristol among areas where under a third of people are Christian
Brighton and Bristol are among eight local areas of England where less than a third of the population describe themselves as Christian, according to the latest census data.Leicester and Slough have a similarly low proportion, together with four London boroughs: Camden, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.The figures provide a snapshot of religious belief across England and Wales on the day of the census, March 21 2021.They show around two in three local authorities (218) saw fewer than 50% of people describing themselves as Christian, while in the remaining third (113) the proportion was 50% or higher.Tower Hamlets has the lowest...
BBC
Man held in search for missing Mark, of Flash, Staffordshire
Police investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Staffordshire have arrested a man. Mark, of Flash, was last seen at about 19:00 GMT in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, said South Yorkshire Police. "As part of the on-going missing investigation, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Sound City Ipswich renamed as Brighten The Corners
The Sound City Ipswich music festival will be called Brighten The Corners when it returns next year. It debuted as a one-day event in 2019 before it returned last year across five venues over two days. The University of Suffolk will sponsor the event on 9 and 10 June,...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Portsmouth dockers walk free after £118m cocaine haul trial
Two Portsmouth dock workers accused of conspiring to import £118m of cocaine into the UK have walked free from court after their trial jury was discharged. The drugs weighing 1.5 tonnes were found in pallets of bananas on a ship in the Netherlands in April. Clayton Harwood, 55, was...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
James Andrews: Man in court charged with murdering parents
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his parents at their home in Sheffield. James Andrews, 51, is alleged to have killed Mary and Bryan Andrews at the house in Terrey Road, Totley on Sunday. The couple, aged 76 and 79, were found seriously injured and pronounced dead...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
