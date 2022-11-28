Looks like things are starting to fall apart for car thieves. Auto theft is starting to get completely out of hand with hundreds, if not thousands, of cars being taken from across the country every day. Big cities are the primary locations for these crimes as a dense population, high poverty, and slow police response time make it perfect for theft-based crime. We think of this issue as primarily an American issue but recently Canada has run into a very similar issue, as confirmed by this particular case.

14 HOURS AGO