Amazing Finds At Rutland Roman Villa Reported By Archaeologists
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists report they have made more amazing finds at the Roman villa site in Rutland, UK. Dating back to the third or fourth century A.D., the villa complex was first discovered on farmland in 2020. Following investigative work by a team from the University of Leicester Archaeological Services (ULAS), working in partnership with Historic England and in liaison with Rutland County Council, it was awarded Scheduled Monument status in November 2021.
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
