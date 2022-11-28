Read full article on original website
Related
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
‘You’ll have to talk to the UK staff’: can global water investors be held to account?
Will Malaysia’s YTL, US-based BlackRock and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings answer questions about environmental damage?
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
BBC
Operation Desert Light: Europol take down massive cocaine 'super cartel'
A drug "super cartel" that controlled about a third of Europe's cocaine supply has been dismantled, police have announced. Dubbed Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested across six European countries, the EU's police agency, Europol, said. They included a British national, who is suspected of heading the operation. More...
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Anti-London policies will slow UK's financial recovery, report says
Divisive "them and us" rhetoric about London and the rest of the UK will hinder national recovery from the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new report. Centre for London says there is an opportunity for less antagonism and more partnership with "levelling up" likely to fade as a political slogan.
Broadcast industry bosses to call for more diversity within leadership roles
Broadcast executives are to call for more diverse representation within leadership roles to ensure an inclusive future for the industry.During Channel 4’s annual Inclusion Festival, on Wednesday, leaders from UK broadcasters including BBC, ITV and Channel 4 will discuss what they feel are the urgent issues facing the industry and how they can be addressed.Among the interviews and panel discussions at the Altogether Different: Live event, a range of topics including the issues facing disabled talent and the media portrayal of Muslims and the transgender community will also be explored.Don’t miss @Channel4’s Inclusion Festival on 30 Nov, bringing together brilliant...
‘I’d wear a mac on stage because of all the spitting’: Lora Logic on punk, prayer and Poly Styrene
As Essential Logic release their second album 43 years after their first, their founder talks squats, scary gigs and her tempestuous relationship with her X-Ray Spex bandmate
UK ‘going backwards’ in pandemic preparedness – expert
The UK is “going backwards” when it come to pandemic preparedness, the former chair of the Vaccines Taskforce has suggested.Dame Kate Bingham said the nation is “not in a much better place to deal with a new pandemic” while European countries are increasing their capabilities to face new viruses or new variants of Covid-19.She suggested that UK capabilities set up to tackle the Covid-19 crisis were being “dismantled” and called for expert oversight to ensure the nation was prepared for future threats.“What’s going wrong is there has been no expert or leader that’s put in place to coordinate the activities,”...
BBC
Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway
A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business.
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships
On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand.
Phys.org
Nations must embrace change in order to tackle biodiversity crisis, researchers say
Governments should embrace the realities of shifting biodiversity rather than "investing in futile efforts to return the natural world to its historic state," a new study argues. In a paper published in the run up to the United Nations conference, COP 15, the researchers suggest a new approach to conservation,...
BBC
Most Scottish universities fail to join gender violence charter
Most universities in Scotland have failed to sign up to a charter tackling gender-based violence in education, a charity has said. The charter was introduced last year by EmilyTest, a Scottish government-backed charity in memory of 18-year-old Emily Drouet - launched by her mum Fiona. Emily took her own life...
BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
AdWeek
Audible Names Susan Jurevics as First Global Brand Chief in Push to Unlock 'Next Level' Growth
With the audiobook market set to hit $35.05 billion by 2030 and a podcast explosion that simply won’t quit, Amazon wants your ears. That’s why the business has appointed Susan Jurevics to oversee global brand strategy for its listening platform Audible. Jurevics joined the company in 2019 to...
The Second Coming of Lynette Yiadom-Boakye
It’s the second coming of British artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at the Tate Britain. Her 2020 show “Lynette Yiadom-Boakye: Fly in League With the Night” was disrupted by COVID-19 when it debuted in December 2020 as the museum shut its doors. “It’s never been done before, it’s a total first for us,” says Andrea Schlieker, director of exhibitions and displays at Tate Britain, who is getting Yiadom-Boakye’s paintings out of crates again and installing them in the same precision for the Nov. 24 run.More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition...
Comments / 0