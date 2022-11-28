Read full article on original website
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
BBC
Tribute paid to man who died from serious injuries
The family of a man who died at an address in Essex have paid tribute to him saying he was "kind to all that knew him". Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday. Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, died at...
BBC
Parents 'disgusted' over short notice to leave special school
Parents of pupils with special educational needs have said they are "disgusted" after their school gave them just three weeks notice to leave. Seven families have been informed their children will no longer be able to board at Purbeck View in Swanage, Dorset, after the end of this term. They...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
