CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points

Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision

Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Yardbarker

Takeaways: LA Kings 8, Kraken 9 (OT) – “Mass Confusion”

LAK – Anze Kopitar (5), Assists: Kevin Fiala (16), Drew Doughty (12) SEA – Matty Beniers PPG (8), Assists: Alexander Wennberg (6), Justin Schultz (11) SEA – Jared McCann (9), Assists: Jordan Eberle (12), Justin Schultz (12) LAK – Viktor Arvidsson PPG (5), Assists: Sean Durzi (10)...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime. Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Balanced effort pushes Rangers past Senators

Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the host Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Ryan Lindgren had three assists after having five in his first 21 games combined this season, while Sammy Blais and Mika Zibanejad each added an assist for the Rangers, who ended a three-game losing streak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Consecutive Wins Give The Senators Reasons For Optimism

Earning a pair of victories in their final two games on a western road swing which saw the Ottawa Senators lose 5-1 in San Jose and 4-1 in Vegas to open their trip, has given the club reason for optimism they can climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes' 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-1 win against the New York Islanders. Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Adam Fox Is Remaining Elite Despite Rangers’ Collapse

Of the many elite defensemen in today’s NHL, few have been as consistent as Adam Fox for the New York Rangers since he entered the league in 2019-20, and while the team struggles around him, he continues to push forward and be a difference-maker every night. Born in Jericho,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

