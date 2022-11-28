Read full article on original website
Related
Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2
Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 8, Kraken 9 (OT) – “Mass Confusion”
LAK – Anze Kopitar (5), Assists: Kevin Fiala (16), Drew Doughty (12) SEA – Matty Beniers PPG (8), Assists: Alexander Wennberg (6), Justin Schultz (11) SEA – Jared McCann (9), Assists: Jordan Eberle (12), Justin Schultz (12) LAK – Viktor Arvidsson PPG (5), Assists: Sean Durzi (10)...
NBC Sports
Bruins-Lightning takeaways: Taylor Hall lifts B's to 13th straight home win
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
FOX Sports
Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win
Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime. Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall....
Yardbarker
Balanced effort pushes Rangers past Senators
Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider each scored to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the host Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Ryan Lindgren had three assists after having five in his first 21 games combined this season, while Sammy Blais and Mika Zibanejad each added an assist for the Rangers, who ended a three-game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Yardbarker
Consecutive Wins Give The Senators Reasons For Optimism
Earning a pair of victories in their final two games on a western road swing which saw the Ottawa Senators lose 5-1 in San Jose and 4-1 in Vegas to open their trip, has given the club reason for optimism they can climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-1 win against the New York Islanders. Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
On eve of Pac-12 opener, UCLA takes aim at something it's done once in last 25 years
No. 21 UCLA is starting the season making more than half its shots. The Bruins hope to keep the trend going when they open Pac-12 play against Stanford on Thursday.
The Hockey Writers
Adam Fox Is Remaining Elite Despite Rangers’ Collapse
Of the many elite defensemen in today’s NHL, few have been as consistent as Adam Fox for the New York Rangers since he entered the league in 2019-20, and while the team struggles around him, he continues to push forward and be a difference-maker every night. Born in Jericho,...
Comments / 0