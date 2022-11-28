BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark left Friday's comeback win over the Hurricanes in the third period with an injury that certainly appeared concerning. The Bruins goaltender, however, managed to escape major damage.Ullmark was back at practice on Monday, and head coach Jim Montgomery said that the 29-year-old won't be missing any time."Ullmark is good -- to play or for backup duty," Montgomery said.The Bruins are back in action on Tuesday night against the Lightning, a rematch from last Monday, when Ullmark and the Bruins won 5-3 in Tampa.Jeremy Swayman replaced Ullmark on Friday, stopping all six shots he faced and picking up his fourth win of the year.While Montgomery didn't name a starting goaltender for Tuesday, he made it clear that both Ullmark and Swayman will be available.Ullmark is leading the NHL in GAA (2.00) and save percentage (.935) this season.Elsewhere on the injury front, defenseman Derek Forbort and forward Trent Frederic are both nearing a return, with both players a possibility to play on Tuesday. Forbort last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a broken finger, while Frederic hasn't played since falling hard into the boards during Boston's win in Tampa last week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO