Read full article on original website
Related
Pesce’s winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2
Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Yardbarker
Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid
Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
FOX Sports
Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win
Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime. Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall....
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -310, Sharks +250; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Yardbarker
Finally back on ice, Predators dump Ducks in OT
Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Colton Sissons also scored, Matt Duchene had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators, who had to postpone their previous two games because a broken water main flooded Bridgestone Arena. Nashville had not played since a 3-0 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
FOX Sports
Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
New York Post
Devin Booker scores 51 points in three quarters to lead Suns past Bulls
PHOENIX — Devin Booker made the Chicago Bulls pay for some mediocre defense with a couple early mid-range jumpers. Then he made a few more. And a few more. Suddenly, it was one of those nights for the Suns All-Star guard. “It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.” Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix stretched its winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-1 win against the New York Islanders. Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mike Brown discusses the Kings’ 137-114 victory over the Pacers, thrilled with defensive intensity
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media following Wednesday’s 137-114 win over the Indiana Pacers, explaining why he was thrilled with the defensive intensity from Sacramento to snap a three game skid, praises the play from Chimezie Metu, brings early consideration to Malik Monk for Sixth Man of the […]
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Comments / 0