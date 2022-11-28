ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Tough Injury Update On Key Defensive Star

During the 2022 offseason, one of the areas that the Philadelphia Eagles pinpointed as needing to upgrade was the secondary. They had acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season, but he needed some more help. So far so good when it comes to the moves that were made as the Eagles revamped things at cornerback and safety and they have paid off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers to Start Sunday vs Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to start this Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Rodgers, who has been dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, left his start during Sunday Night Football with a rib injury as Green Bay fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Chicago Sports Nation

Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers

Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Romeo Doubs (ankle) returns to Packers practice Wednesday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday. Doubs hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 9, but Wednesday's return puts him on track to return for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears. The fourth-round rookie played on 89.1% of the offensive snaps in his last six healthy games, but fellow rookie Christian Watson has likely supplanted Doubs on the depth chart moving forward. Doubs is expected to compete with Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb for snaps in three-wide sets.
GREEN BAY, WI
