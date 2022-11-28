Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Packers called out for faking injury against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense on Sunday night, and at least one of their players was caught faking an injury in an attempt to slow things down. The stunt led to some sharp criticism. The Eagles scored a touchdown...
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Tough Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
During the 2022 offseason, one of the areas that the Philadelphia Eagles pinpointed as needing to upgrade was the secondary. They had acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season, but he needed some more help. So far so good when it comes to the moves that were made as the Eagles revamped things at cornerback and safety and they have paid off.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers to Start Sunday vs Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to start this Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. Rodgers, who has been dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand, left his start during Sunday Night Football with a rib injury as Green Bay fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green...
1 Crazy Stat So Far For Packers’ Rookie WR Christian Watson
There hasn’t been much to get excited about in recent weeks for the Green Bay Packers. After losing their season opener, the Packers rattled off three straight wins but it has been a major struggle since. One thing to be happy about in Green Bay has been the development of rookie wideout Christian Watson.
Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers
Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Romeo Doubs (ankle) returns to Packers practice Wednesday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday. Doubs hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 9, but Wednesday's return puts him on track to return for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears. The fourth-round rookie played on 89.1% of the offensive snaps in his last six healthy games, but fellow rookie Christian Watson has likely supplanted Doubs on the depth chart moving forward. Doubs is expected to compete with Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb for snaps in three-wide sets.
Key players could return as Sixers host Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers will try to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Atlanta Hawks on
