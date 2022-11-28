It’s not every day that you see two Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School (RFH) graduates, Fair Haven- and Rumson-raised law enforcement officers, side-by-side at a Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office swearing-in. Just today. This morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced, Rumson-raised Claire Cuje, a 1996 RFH grad, was promoted in...

RUMSON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO