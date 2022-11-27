Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO