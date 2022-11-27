Read full article on original website
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
Michael A. Bryant
Michael A. Bryant, 67, Plymouth, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michael was born Jan. 6, 1955. He married Sharon in 1977; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son, Jonathan Bryant, Plymouth; and his three grandchildren. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
Joan Willard — UPDATED
Joan Willard, 91, Pierceton, died Nov. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. She was born Feb. 7, 1931. On Feb. 25, 1949, she married Robert Willard, who preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Robert) Williamson, Homosassa, Fla. and Carol Ann (Brent Rose) Carpenter, North Webster; one son, Charles Willard, Milford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
Kendall Gene Anglemyer
Kendall Gene Anglemyer, 63, Osceola, died at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence in Osceola. Kendall was born Dec. 6, 1958. On May 26, 1979, Kendall married Davona Hoke; she survives in Osceola. He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Anglemyer Nappanee; one granddaughter; a great-granddaughter;...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
Virginia A. Forte
Virginia Ann (Getha) Forte, 85, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born March 15, 1937. On Jan. 19, 1957, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to Dennis D. Forte, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon R.) Forte, Mishawaka, Dennis (Sharon...
Mark Peterson
Mark A. Peterson, 66, Lucerne, formerly of Monterey, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital, Kokomo. He was born Feb. 1, 1956. He married Jennifer L. (Ashbaugh) Peterson; she survives in Lucerne. He is also survived by his son, Matt Peterson, Monterey; sisters, Jenny (Michael) McGraw,...
Brian E. Woolet
Brian E. Woolet, 65, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Majestic Care of South Bend. He was born Feb. 5, 1957. In 1990, Brian married Wanda Stewart. Brian is survived by his children Breanna (Chad) Dill, Plymouth, Bethany (Kyle) Pantelleria Woolet, Walkerton and Rodger Dale (Tiffany Shank) Woolet, Walkerton; stepchildren Bridgette (Josh) Gard and Wayne (Amanda) Thomas; 10 grandchildren with one on the way; and brother Mike (George) Woolet of Oregon.
Margie Ballentine
Margie Lea Ballentine, 56, Silver Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Silver Lake. Margie was born June 1, 1966, in McAlester, Okla., the daughter of James and Mary (Pogue) Leadford. She was united in marriage to David Ballentine. One of Margie’s favorite hobbies was diamond painting....
Veteran John Hurd Recalls Life In Milford
MILFORD — United States Army veteran John Hurd was born in Milford in 1936. “The water mains were freezing in Milford at that time. I was born in the back bedroom at the corner of 4th and James streets,” said Hurd. “When my dad, Eldon Hurd, came...
Krista Dawn Hudkins
Krista Dawn Hudkins 48, Rochester, died at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born Feb. 18, 1974. Survivors include her children, Allison (Alec) Descoteaux, Rochester and Brendan (Patience) Hudkins, Argos; two grandchildren; father, Jim Riegle, Brook; and siblings, Mike Riegle, Rochester, Tracey (K.C.) Riegle, Rochester and Steve (Jessica) Riegle, Indianapolis.
Larry Mock — UPDATED
Larry Mock, 84, Syracuse, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hubbard Hill Estates, Elkhart. He married Susan Kay Darr on Dec. 6, 1958; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his three children, Bryan Mock, Wichita, Kan., Amy (James) Weeber, Goshen and Laura (Lowell Stahlhut) Mock, Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Paula Grimes
Paula Grimes, 71, Fort Wayne, formally of Knox, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1951. Surviving are son, Jeff Plis, Laporte; stepsons, Michael (Joyce) Grimes Jr., Mesa, Ariz., Richard Grimes, Laporte and Gena (Darin) Mandeville, Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Shannon Grimes, Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Palen, Laporte, Sherrie (Neil) Gerdan, Bremen and Linda Friend, North Liberty.
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — UPDATED
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Oct. 30, 1930. On July 2, 1955, he married Sharon A. Thompson; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by...
Marjorie Conwell Coleman
Marjorie “Marge” Conwell Coleman, 93, Pierceton, formerly of Alexandria, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 25, 1928. She married Richard Conwell; he preceded her in death. She later married Charles Guion; he preceded her in death. She then married Cecil Coleman; he preceded her in death.
North Webster Town Council Wraps Up 2022
NORTH WEBSTER — During its annual end-of-year budget workshop, the North Webster Town Council bid an unofficial farewell to Betsy Luce, the town’s longtime clerk-treasurer. Luce won’t officially be replaced until the council’s last regular meeting of the year on Dec. 20, and she plans to be on...
